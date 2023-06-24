ITV Sunday tips: Preview and best bets for Sky Bet Sunday Series

Get the inside track from Timeform with their race-by-race verdicts and top-rated horses for the latest round of the Sky Bet Sunday Series.

Timeform verdict: WHOOP WHOOP was much improved from her debut when fourth over this trip at Kempton and could be hard to beat. Mauna Loa is ready for 6f and can go well, while Sacred Angel is an interesting newcomer for a yard that had one go close here recently. Timeform top-rated: Whoop Whoop (eight pounds clear) Draw Bias: N/A Pace Forecast: Very weak Richard Fahey on Muana Loa: "I think the step up to six will suit her, her dam won over a mile and a half. She just wasn’t quite quick enough for five at Carlisle but she ran well and the stiff six here will suit her, she tries very hard."

Timeform verdict: SHIMMERING SANDS confirmed the promise of his reappearance in no uncertain terms fitted with a tongue tie at Doncaster 3 weeks ago, looking some way ahead of his mark in the process. The assessor has reacted with a 6 lb rise but that looks lenient, so he's the one to be with. Prophet's Dream is an improving 4-y-o chasing a hat-trick so demands respect, with Million Thanks completing the shortlist. Timeform top-rated: Shimmering Sands (one pound clear) Draw Bias: Strong favours low Pace Forecast: Strong Richard Fahey on My Little Queens: " Nothing went right for her the other day, she had a bad draw at Beverley and got dropped in so you can strike a line through that. Hopefully she can bounce back, she’s in good form at home and I think 1m2f around here will suit her well."

Timeform verdict: A few of these still have the potential for further improvement but CAIUS CHORISTER sets a good standard and David Menuisier's very useful and likeable filly can gain a deserved first success of the season. Luisa Casati is feared most on the back of her Goodwood success in similar company, with Voodoo Queen and Icykel appealing as the pick of the rest for place purposes. Timeform top-rated: Caius Chorister (four pounds clear) Draw Bias: Favours low Pace Forecast: Very strong

Timeform verdict: A few with chances but COLD HENRY has yet to run a bad race since sent over staying trips so gets the vote with this return to 2m a plus for this son of Sixties Icon. Hat-trick seeking Blow Your Horn rates an obvious threat, though Adamaris figures on a handy-looking mark on his debut for Adrian Keatley and is worth a second look too. Timeform top-rated: Adamaris (one pound clear) Draw Bias: N/A Pace Forecast: Weak

Timeform verdict: Plenty in with a squeak but the vote goes to FOX JOURNEY, who left previous efforts behind when making a successful reappearance/handicap debut at Newmarket last month, and with this extra distance sure to play to his strengths, Sir Michael Stoute's 3-y-o is taken to double his tally. Wootton'sun has returned in top form, so he could be the one to chase the selection home, with Derry Lad and Two Brothers also considered. Timeform top-rated: Fox Journey (one pound clear) Draw Bias: Favours low Pace Forecast: Even Richard Fahey on Wootton'sun: "He's been running okay all year and we’re pleased with him. Back up to a mile and a half which should suit him now so fingers crossed he runs a good race."

Timeform verdict: CONCORDE has shown much improved form sent handicapping this season, making it 3 wins from his 4 starts in 2022 with a cosy success at Redcar last time, and a 7-lb rise in the weights may not be enough to prevent him from landing the hat-trick. Silver Sword has also been going the right way this year and could be the main danger, ahead of Tasever. Timeform top-rated: Concorde (one pound clear) Draw Bias: Strongly favours low Pace Forecast: Very strong Richard Fahey on Three Yorkshiremen: "He’s been going okay but I’m just struggling to win a race with him. He’s back down in trip again here to a mile which I’m hoping helps and a bit of rain would be nice for him too."