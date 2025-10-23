Simon Holt previews Sunday's ITV Racing action from Aintree and Fontwell and he has two selections.

Racing tips: Sunday October 26 1pt win Heather Honey in 12.40 Aintree at 15/2 (William Hill) 1pt win Imperial Saint in 2.55 Aintree at 9/4 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

ITV RACING SELECTIONS: 1.30 Fontwell - Largy Poet

1.50 Aintree - Ashtown Lad

2.05 Fontwell - Kotmask

2.20 Aintree - Marsiac

2.55 Aintree - Imperial Saint

3.30 Aintree - Serious Challenge

THE William Hill-sponsored Old Roan Limited Handicap Chase is the feature race at Aintree's first meeting of the season on Sunday, and course specialist IMPERIAL SAINT looks the one to be on for trainers Philip Hobbs and Johnson White. Sean Houlihan's mount, who runs in the colours of former champion jockey Richard Johnson's racing partnership, won three of his first four starts last season on the Mildmay Course going up 13lb in the ratings and again showed his liking for the left handed, flat layout when chasing home Cruz Control over three-miles-and-a-furlong on Grand National day. That was Imperial Saint's first try beyond two-and-a-half miles under Rules (he won an Irish three mile point-to-point as a five-year-old) and, while not helped by pecking at the last, he may prove better at slightly shorter distances.

At these weights, he gets a handy 4lb pull with Boombawn, who finished in front of him at Kempton in February, and being the youngest horse in the field, looks open to the most improvement and has won first time out for the past two seasons. Master Chewy's win in the Game Spirit Chase at Newbury (2m) last February is probably the best form on offer but, while facing a stiff task in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham subsequently, he weakened over this sort of trip and will have to prove his stamina here in what could be a strongly-run race with last year's all-the-way winner Minella Drama, who beat Hitman (gave 8lb) just under two lengths with Ahoy Senor (gave 20lb) close up in third, returning to the fray. Minella Drama disappointed in three subsequent starts last season but he was also second in this race in 2023 (behind Jetoile) and is probably one to catch when fresh.

Nevertheless, he now meets both Hitman and Ahoy Senor on those worse terms and all three are probably declining a bit. Boombawn is certainly a danger on his Kempton second to Rubaud (Imperial Saint fourth) and course and distance fourth behind Impaire Et Passe, Gidleigh Park and Jango Baie but there are days when he doesn't fire, and giving 9lb to Imperial Saint this time could be plenty. In the opening Butterworth Spengler Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle, the joint bottom-weight HEATHER HONEY is fancied to resume winning ways after an encouraging reappearance at Southwell earlier in the month when third over a trip short of her best. The chestnut mare, trained by Joel Parkinson and Sue Smith, was thriving earlier in the year completing a good ground hat-trick at Newcastle and Bangor (twice) - all at just short of three miles - and she looks a solid stayer. Over two-and-a-half miles at Southwell, Heather Honey got a bump after the second last but kept on gamely to be beaten only a length and that looked a perfect prep for her next start. Well, this is it and, while up in class slightly, regular pilot Peter Kavanagh's mount looks to have more to offer off a rating of 104 and carrying just 10st5lb here.