Simon Holt previews Friday's ITV Racing action from Cheltenham and Doncaster and he has three selections.
Racing tips: Friday October 24
1pt win Sophia's Starlight in 1.33 Doncaster at 9/1 (bet365, 8/1 General)
2pts win Charging Thunder in 2.25 Cheltenham at 8/1 (General)
1pt win Run For Mahler in 3.00 Cheltenham at 9/1 (General)
ITV RACING SELECTIONS:
East India Express 1.15 Cheltenham
SOPHIA'S STARLIGHT 1.33 Doncaster
King Of Kingsfield 1.50 Cheltenham
Affettuoso 2.08 Doncaster
CHARGING THUNDER 2.25 Cheltenham
RUN FOR MAHLER 3.00 Cheltenham
Rogue Diplomat 3.18 Doncaster
Matata 3.35 Cheltenham
Newmarket trainer James Owen has made a lightning start to his training career under Rules and the useful Flat performer CHARGING THUNDER looks well placed returning to hurdling in the Foundation Developments Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham on Friday.
Aside from improving many horses from other yards, switching codes is one of Owen's favoured tactics and there can be little doubt that this seven-year-old is well handicapped off a jumps mark of just 115 compared to his Flat rating of 96 when there is usually a 35lb difference between the two disciplines.
After being moved from David O'Meara in mid-September, 2014, Charging Thunder immediately got off the mark for his new handler at Yarmouth and then followed up with novice hurdle wins at Fakenham and Sedgefield.
He has been in good form on the Flat this season winning at Southwell and Wolverhampton while also finishing an excellent third behind Spirit Mixer in the Northumberland Plate in late June.
In the saddle is Nathan Howie who has performed well for the stable, notably aboard the hurdler/chaser Shantou Lucky who won four times in 12 days last month.
Owen also runs Cavern Club who won a valuable handicap hurdle at Market Rasen in mid-July since when he has finished third on the Flat at Chester and fourth back at Market Rasen off a raised mark.
Now rated 127 compared to a Flat rating of 83 - and, therefore, not so obviously well in as his stable companion - Alex Chadwick's mount is still one to consider and, at 50/1, ran second in a decent novice handicap hurdle over this course and distance last November.
Just ahead of Cavern Club at Market Rasen was Sir Galahad who could be a leading player in the Grade Two Oddschecker Novices' Hurdle given his continued improvement for in-form Olly Murphy and the experience of seven previous races over obstacles.
However, there is another fascinating runner in RUN FOR MAHLER, a six-year-old mare who receives a 7lb allowance.
Trained by the shrewd Charles Byrnes, this Down Royal bumper winner ran promisingly on her hurdling debut at Listowel in September behind the promising Carrigmoornaspruce who won a high quality bumper at the Punchestown Festival in April, beating Aintree bumper winner Seo Linn.
Run For Mahler justified odds-on favouritism at Thurles two weeks ago and, taking the 118-rated runner-up Qualimita as a guide, she looks dangerous getting weight from her male rivals.
Moreover, she is bred to be good being a half sister to the classy stayer Run For Oscar, winner of the 2022 Cesarewitch and also a 140+ rated hurdler.
At Doncaster, SOPHIA'S STARLIGHT is fancied to follow up Monday's Pontefract win under a 5lb penalty in the William Hill Each Way Extra Handicap.
After two progressive years, Grant Tuer's mare has been a bit slow to hit form this season but bounced back to repeat last year's win in the same race on Monday having been unfortunate in her previous two starts when firstly having to race alone and then losing all chance when her blindfold leaving the stalls was slow to be removed.
Compared to last year when she went onto finish a highly creditable fourth to Room Service in the listed Wentworth Stakes over this course and distance on her next start, she remains in handicap company for this quick reappearance and, with ground conditions likely to remain in her favour, a mark of 95 (including the penalty) looks within her compass.
Preview posted at 1600 BST on 23/10/2025
