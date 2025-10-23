Newmarket trainer James Owen has made a lightning start to his training career under Rules and the useful Flat performer CHARGING THUNDER looks well placed returning to hurdling in the Foundation Developments Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham on Friday.

Aside from improving many horses from other yards, switching codes is one of Owen's favoured tactics and there can be little doubt that this seven-year-old is well handicapped off a jumps mark of just 115 compared to his Flat rating of 96 when there is usually a 35lb difference between the two disciplines.

After being moved from David O'Meara in mid-September, 2014, Charging Thunder immediately got off the mark for his new handler at Yarmouth and then followed up with novice hurdle wins at Fakenham and Sedgefield.

He has been in good form on the Flat this season winning at Southwell and Wolverhampton while also finishing an excellent third behind Spirit Mixer in the Northumberland Plate in late June.

In the saddle is Nathan Howie who has performed well for the stable, notably aboard the hurdler/chaser Shantou Lucky who won four times in 12 days last month.

Owen also runs Cavern Club who won a valuable handicap hurdle at Market Rasen in mid-July since when he has finished third on the Flat at Chester and fourth back at Market Rasen off a raised mark.

Now rated 127 compared to a Flat rating of 83 - and, therefore, not so obviously well in as his stable companion - Alex Chadwick's mount is still one to consider and, at 50/1, ran second in a decent novice handicap hurdle over this course and distance last November.

Just ahead of Cavern Club at Market Rasen was Sir Galahad who could be a leading player in the Grade Two Oddschecker Novices' Hurdle given his continued improvement for in-form Olly Murphy and the experience of seven previous races over obstacles.