ITV Racing: Saturday schedule features 11 races

Following the abandonment of Kempton, ITV have confirmed they will be showing 11 races live on Saturday across four meetings.
There's action from Ireland in the shape of the ultra competitive SBK Dan & Joan Moore Memorial Handicap Chase at Fairyhouse, while Ffos Las provides the rest of the National Hunt races.
There are four contests from Chelmsford's all-weather fixture on the schedule and two from Newcastle as well.
Full ITV schedule:
1.15 FFOS LAS 2m 3 1/2f Dragon Bet Towton Novices’ Chase - Grade 2
1.30 CHELMSFORD 1m 6f bet365 Handicap
1.45 FAIRYHOUSE 2m 1f SBK Dan and Joan Moore Memorial Handicap Chase
2.00 NEWCASTLE 1m 2f BetUK Handicap
2.10 CHELMSFORD 7f bet365 Handicap
2.25 FFOS LAS 2m4f DragonBet Handicap Hurdle - Div 2
2.40 CHELMSFORD 1m bet365 Handicap
2.58 FFOS LAS 3m DragonBet Handicap Hurdle
3.15 CHELMSFORD 6f bet365 Handicap
3.31 FFOS LAS 2m DragonBet Handicap Chase
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.