Saturday racing tips: Best bets for the ITV Racing races

Byron Flyer could represent some value off 91, his lowest mark on the Flat since 2017. He retains ability at the age of 10 and Serena Brotherton is booked. Civil Law bounced back at Newcastle with the all-weather surface given as the reason for improvement by connections, so interesting to see him back on turf now. His participation may be in question as he's declared here on Friday. NICHOLAS T has finished close-up in competitive handicaps on all starts this term and it's hard to see him not in the shake-up. He's the choice with the handily-weighted Arctic Fox also expected to go well.

"He looks absolutely fantastic, he's ready to go" - William Haggas Royal Ascot 2021 Stable Tour

NATIONAL LEAGUE became very worked up at the stalls last time and best to put a line through the run. He's 3lb out of the handicap, but previous efforts were encouraging, notably when a good seventh, beaten less than five lengths, in the Newbury Spring Cup off a 2lb higher mark. Dazzling Dan, a fine servant to Pam Sly, scored over course and distance on his penultimate start. He's 4lb higher now but ran well off that mark last time and should go close. The unexposed Gifted Ruler returns after a 350-day absence and Baashir is noted off a possibly lenient mark after just six runs in three seasons. 15:05 Sky Bet Grand Cup

A disappointing turnout numerically in what is likely to prove a tactical affair. The globetrotting Red Verdon continues to ply his trade with credit at the age of eight, whereas Roberto Escobarr is hard to evaluate on only a fifth start in three seasons but is clearly open to progress. Ranch Hand stays further and may well set out to make all after a solid second in the Henry II Stakes last time. However, MAKAWEE receives a handy 8lb from the topweight and has proved competitive in a similar grade on both runs this season. 15:40 Pavers Foundation Handicap

Always hugely competitive, featuring the usual selection of unexposed sorts who may prove Group level in time, such as Skyrunner and Dark Shift - four wins and two places between them on all starts. This will show how talented they are with the latter preferred of the pair. SHOWALONG concedes weight to both but still gets the nod. Well regarded by his yard, he controlled his race well last time and the winning distance arguably didn't reflect his dominance. He's up 7lb but should be better suited to this track than Chester and give us a run for our money. Interesting Irish raider, Aikido, is respected along with the consistent Jadwal and nicely-treated Blind Beggar.

Steel Bull has disappointed since landing last year’s Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood and the Irish sprinter is fitted with a tongue-tie. Compatriot Queens Carriage arrives in better form having made a winning return at Fairyhouse but ATALIS BAY is preferred on recent form. The latter was no match for the progressive King’s Stand entry Winter Power at York last time but finished well clear of the rest and Marco Botti’s colt should find this easier. Warrior Brave had the measure of Nelson Gay when landing a handicap at Goodwood and the latter had earlier beaten First Edition when scoring over track and trip.

KING’S KNIGHT looks to have leading claims in this on recent form. He’s run well in more competitive races than this at Goodwood and Chester since winning on the all-weather in April and the return to a mile will suit. The latter comment also applies to Latest Generation, who struggled over 1m2f at Newbury on his reappearance and is fitted with a tongue-tie today. Dogged will be sharper for last month’s comeback run and can figure while Trais Fluors slips further down the weights looking to end a long losing run and Buxted Too can be forgiven a poor effort on soft ground here. CHESTER 13:40 Marylebone Gin Handicap

The betting suggested REBEL AT DAWN would take advantage of the drop down to this level at Nottingham and he duly returned a winning favourite. There looks more to come from Karl Burke’s charge but Havagomecca won a lower grade sprint in soft ground at Haydock and will find this tougher. Virginia Plane is another upped in class while Eye Of Heaven has something to prove on the back of a poor reappearance effort at Bath and Lost My Sock is fitted with a tongue-tie still looking for his first win. 15:20 Whitney Neill Handicap

Classic Lord won in testing ground at Haydock recently with Oman and Side Shot well beaten. The latter can do better back on fast going today while the winner had earlier been beaten by Love Is Golden over track and trip. Mark Johnston’s charge is preferred to his stablemates Glen Again and Military Two Step with the latter and MAN OF RIDDLES making their handicap debuts. David Simcock sent out the last winner of this and after struggling in soft ground in Listed company at Goodwood, the previous Wolverhampton winner should prove competitive at this lower level.