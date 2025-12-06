ITV Horse Racing Tips: Sunday December 7

Andrew Asquith has looked at the ITV action at Kelso and Huntingdon on Sunday and has two recommended bets.
Andrew Asquith Tips: Sunday December 7
1pt e.w. Catch Catchfire in 14:00 Kelso at 14/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3)
2pts win Saint Sam in 15:00 Huntingdon at 7/2 (William Hill - 100/30 general)
Ian Williams doesn’t have many runners at Kelso, but he has a 25% strike rate at the track, and CATCH CATCHFIRE looks of interest at the prices in the Bruce Farms Scottish Borders National Handicap Chase.
He is 4lb out of the handicap, but he is very much unexposed, especially as a chaser, and he’s just the sort who will relish this step up to a marathon trip.
Catch Catchfire was quickly switched to fences for his handicap debut last season having not shown much in three starts over hurdles and he immediately showed improved form to open his account at Leicester fitted with first-time cheekpieces.
Stamina very much looked his forte when recording his second win in this sphere over three miles and two furlongs in heavy ground at Sedgefield later that campaign, forging clear in the closing stages in what was a strongly-run race in the conditions.
The return to two and a half miles was against him when falling at Carlisle next time, badly outpaced from before halfway but rallying well (around two lengths behind the winner) when falling at the last.
Catch Catchfire caught the eye somewhat on his recent return over hurdles, too, going like much the best horse at the weights, most of his rivals struggling as he led on the bridle at three out and then sent for home from there.
He didn’t do a lot in front, while he may have also needed the run, but he confirmed himself a horse to remain positive about, caught only in the final 50 yards and not beaten far.
A return to fences will be in his favour, and he has untapped potential now having his stamina stretched even further, while capable conditional rider Charlie Maggs more than offsets his disparity in the weights with his 5lb claim.
The Sky Bet Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon was won by Djelo 12 months ago and he’s a short-priced favourite to repeat the feat. He has a penalty to carry this time round, though, and Venetia Williams is yet to really hit top form.
Admittedly, he won the Charlie Hall on his return in good style, and he is a class act at this level, but he meets another in SAINT SAM who has some really solid form also.
He’s a very smart, versatile performer who proved that when winning a couple of times over hurdles last season before landing the Grade 2 Clonmel Oil Chase by six and a half lengths.
Saint Sam tanked through that race, having too much speed for another habitual front-runner Solness, continuing to pile on the pressure approaching the second-last and well in command jumping the final fence.
He filled the runner-up spot on his next three starts last season, but one of those was back over hurdles in a race won by classy Ballyadam, the other when a bigger-priced stablemate had too much for him in testing conditions, and on his final start he succumbed to Found A Fifty, a Grade 1-winning novice who arguably proved better than ever when beating Dinoblue by five lengths at Navan last month.
Saint Sam is the only obvious pace angle in this field, meaning there’s a strong chance he’ll get an easy lead, and Huntingdon is a flat, fast track which will suit his forward-going style. The ground won’t be too soft at Huntingdon, which is fine for him, and it’s likely he’ll prove hard to peg back.
Furthermore, Harry Cobden is an eye-catching jockey booking. He has a 40% strike rate when riding for Mullins and, even more interestingly, when making the running on the chase course at Huntingdon over the last five seasons, his strike rate is an exceptional 57%.
