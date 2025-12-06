ITV Horse Racing Tips: Sunday December 7

Ian Williams doesn’t have many runners at Kelso, but he has a 25% strike rate at the track, and CATCH CATCHFIRE looks of interest at the prices in the Bruce Farms Scottish Borders National Handicap Chase .

He is 4lb out of the handicap, but he is very much unexposed, especially as a chaser, and he’s just the sort who will relish this step up to a marathon trip.

Catch Catchfire was quickly switched to fences for his handicap debut last season having not shown much in three starts over hurdles and he immediately showed improved form to open his account at Leicester fitted with first-time cheekpieces.

Stamina very much looked his forte when recording his second win in this sphere over three miles and two furlongs in heavy ground at Sedgefield later that campaign, forging clear in the closing stages in what was a strongly-run race in the conditions.

The return to two and a half miles was against him when falling at Carlisle next time, badly outpaced from before halfway but rallying well (around two lengths behind the winner) when falling at the last.

Catch Catchfire caught the eye somewhat on his recent return over hurdles, too, going like much the best horse at the weights, most of his rivals struggling as he led on the bridle at three out and then sent for home from there.

He didn’t do a lot in front, while he may have also needed the run, but he confirmed himself a horse to remain positive about, caught only in the final 50 yards and not beaten far.

A return to fences will be in his favour, and he has untapped potential now having his stamina stretched even further, while capable conditional rider Charlie Maggs more than offsets his disparity in the weights with his 5lb claim.