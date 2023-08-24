ITV horse racing tips for York Saturday August 26

Andrew Asquith previews the ITV races on the final day of York's Ebor Festival and has three recommended bets.

ITV Racing betting tips: Saturday August 26 1pt win Davideo in 2.25 York at 9/1 (BetVictor, Ladbrokes) 1pt e.w. Get Shirty in 3.35 York at 25/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) 1pt win Gale Force Maya in 4.10 York at 12/1 (William Hill) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The Sky Bet Ebor Handicap is one of the biggest handicaps in the racing calendar with a total prize fund of £500,000. Therefore, as you would expect, it is an incredibly hard race to win, but this year we have a relatively short-priced favourite in the shape of Sweet William. He has progressed at a rate of knots since being fitted with blinkers, winning all three of his starts in the headgear, including a two-mile handicap at Newbury (strong form) and a competitive mile and three-quarter handicap at Goodwood. Sweet William had to work harder than what looked likely in horrible conditions, but he was well on top of Adjuvant in the closing stages, forging clear in the style of a very well-handicapped horse. He makes obvious appeal under a 4 lb penalty and he has won on quicker ground before, but he is short enough for a race of this nature, especially given he is still rather inexperienced and may find this coming too soon after a seemingly hard race earlier this month. Absurde looks an obvious danger, but hasn’t fared well with the draw, having been allotted the widest stall, so he also looks about right in the market with that in mind, as he is clearly a horse of interest. Quite a few who made my shortlist have been drawn wide, including HMS President, Scriptwriter and Real Dream, but at his current odds it is GET SHIRTY who gets the vote.

Admittedly, his form this season has been little short of terrible, but he went on his travels to Dubai and Saudi Arabia earlier in the year and it can take horses some time to get over that. It may be worth giving him the benefit of the doubt and, it is also worth noting that David O’Meara did have a quiet spell earlier in the season. Get Shirty finished fifth in the Ebor 12 months ago and you could lay down a strong argument that he should have finished even closer, faring best of those who were held up in a race where the prominent runners dominated and also probably best not suited by making his challenge down the centre of the track. He was 9 lb higher in the weights that day, carrying joint top-weight, so from a handicapping perspective he makes plenty of appeal, and he represents a yard that is well versed at laying one out for a top prize. Get Shirty has been freshened up since his last run over course and distance and is worth a bet at 20/1 or bigger. The Sky Bet Melrose Handicap is run over the same course and distance as the Ebor, but is restricted to three-year-olds, and there are a couple who have caught my eye so far this season. First up is DAVIDEO, who showed a bit on his second start last season, but proved a totally different proposition when handing out a comprehensive beating to Vaguely Royal in a mile and a quarter maiden at Newmarket in May.

He was fancied for the typically competitive King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot on his next start, but can easily have that run excused, doing far too much in front from a wide draw, and he proved himself well ahead of his mark when winning a mile and a half handicap on the July Course last time. Davideo settled much better on that occasion and looked a strong stayer at the trip, seeing his race out very well having been the first horse to be asked for his effort, also displaying a cracking attitude to see off another three-year-old who franked the form next time. The third also won next time out so it looks a solid piece of form and Davideo has the potential to progress even further over this longer trip, while Frankie Dettori is an interesting jockey booking. The William Haggas-trained Alhambra Palace is another horse who has impressed of late, building on previous promise to win his last two starts and he looks very interesting from a low racing weight with his rider taking off a further 3 lb. He was well in under a penalty at Sandown earlier this month but he followed up his Ascot win in emphatic fashion on his first start at a mile and three quarters, just ridden out to score by two lengths after cruising up on the bridle. This is obviously a much sterner test, but he arrives with untapped potential, particularly at this trip, and he represents a yard that are having a good week. Alhambra Palace is starting to attract support but still looks a fair price. It is hard to find an angle in the two pattern races on the card, but the Sky Bet Constantine Handicap which closes ITV’s coverage of the Ebor Festival this year does make some appeal. The horse I am most interested in is GALE FORCE MAYA, who thrived last season, taking her form to a new level, and also recorded three course and distance wins.