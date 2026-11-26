Olly Murphy is looking forward to both of his runners in the Grade 2 Coral Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury on Friday.
Strong Leader won this race in 2024 and was second to Impose Toi last year, while stablemate Wade Out steps up in grade after winning an Aintree handicap hurdle by over eight lengths at the Grand National meeting.
He told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “Strong Leader with his prep run probably has the upper hand, he is in good nick and has come out of Wetherby really well.
“He obviously doesn’t get the penalties he had last year and looks better off at the weights with Impose Toi but I wouldn’t discount Wade Out.
“He schooled very well this morning, we’ve left the blinkers off for a bigger assignment down the line, the cheekpieces he has worn before [are on].
“He has trained good. His time from the handicap win at Aintree was nine seconds quicker than the Grade 1, albeit he carried 8lb less, but that was a fair performance.”
Asked if Wade Out is a more likely contender for the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival further down the line, Murphy said: "Wade Out has to step up, he only has handicap performances to date, but I personally felt it was a graded performance in a handicap at Aintree.
“He has form round Cheltenham which Strong Leader unfortunately dislikes, so I think this is the only time the pair of them will meet.
“If Wade Out is competitive tomorrow he’ll be dining at the top table.
“Strong Leader is a flat-track bully. He loves it round Newbury, he loves nice-ish ground and it’s a big day for him on Friday.”
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