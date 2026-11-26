Strong Leader won this race in 2024 and was second to Impose Toi last year, while stablemate Wade Out steps up in grade after winning an Aintree handicap hurdle by over eight lengths at the Grand National meeting.

He told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “Strong Leader with his prep run probably has the upper hand, he is in good nick and has come out of Wetherby really well.

“He obviously doesn’t get the penalties he had last year and looks better off at the weights with Impose Toi but I wouldn’t discount Wade Out.

“He schooled very well this morning, we’ve left the blinkers off for a bigger assignment down the line, the cheekpieces he has worn before [are on].

“He has trained good. His time from the handicap win at Aintree was nine seconds quicker than the Grade 1, albeit he carried 8lb less, but that was a fair performance.”