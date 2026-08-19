Item won the Juddmonte International Stakes at York | report, reaction and replay

Item (10/1), owned by the sponsors, won a thrilling renewal of the Juddmonte International Stakes at York from Almaqam.

The 10 furlong Group 1 was billed as a match between last year's winner Ombudsman and the leading three-year-old elect Constitution River but the race didn't go according to the script. Rain at the start of the week was in favour of the Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup winner Almaqam while Item was unbeaten in two starts on the Knavesmire this season having struggled in a heavy ground Derby at Epsom in between. Outsider Pride Of Arras was a mandatory withdrawal before the stalls opened having put his near fore over the gate but once the remainder broke there were more surprises to follow. Hawk Mountain, trained by Aidan O'Brien, went to the front with Devil's Advocate in close attendance but wider on the track were Constitution River and Ryan Moore, seemingly quite lit up in the early stages as he had reportedly been on the way to post. Ombudsman, meanwhile, was last and caught in a pocket between Action and Item. Moore settled Constitution River in second with Devil's Advocate taken back into third but the race changed complexion quickly at the top of the straight with the field only covered by a handful of lengths as Hawk Mountain weakened quickly. Item made ground up the inside but there was room against the rail and William Buick made a brave move to grab that gap aboard Ombudsman and the pair got involved in a barging match. Almaqam, who had raced in fourth, was making smooth ground more towards the middle and enjoying a clear run while Constitution River paid for his early exertions. Almaqam went a couple of lengths clear and looked to have a famous victory within his grasp only for Item to engage his long, raking stride and mow him down in the shadow of the post. The winning margin was a head with the pair pulling three and a half lengths clear of Constitution River in third. Sky Bet and Paddy Power cut Item to 16/1 from 33 for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp in October.

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Racing TV caught up with Item's trainer, Andrew Balding, before the horses had returned to the winner's enclosure and the Lambourn handler told them: "A big thank you to the team at home because we had a late scare with one of his feet and they've been up all night seeing to him and they've done an amazing job. Forty eight hours ago we declared but it was an iffy one and it's come good due to their hard work. "I liked the way we were travelling but I didn't like the way we didn't have a lot of room. To be honest with you, I would have been gutted if he had got beaten because to me, he travelled like the best horse in the race and had to work a little harder to get his run, but he's very tough and a very good horse." Rider Colin Keane didn't feel that Item travelled as well as it looked from the stands, saying: "For a long way I was never really happy but maybe that was just the slow ground, it wasn't as slow as Epsom but he never really felt comfortable on it for most of the way round, I struggled. "It wasn't really until William joined down his inner between the four and the three and that actually set him alight. He probably lacked a gear to get in between Ryan and Kieran [Shoemark], had to come around them, but I loved what he did in the last furlong, strong to the line, he feels like a horse who will go back up in trip and that's when you will see the best of him. It's a long way up here and it took every inch of the straight."