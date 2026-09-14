Item set to step up to mile-and-a-half next season

Andrew Balding is looking forward to stepping Item up to a mile-and-a-half for his four-year-old campaign next season.

The Juddmonte International winner produced a laboured display in Saturday’s Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes, finishing sixth behind shock winner Hotazhell. When asked on Sky Sports Racing if that performance suggested he needed further than ten furlongs now, the trainer said: “It looked that way. He was always under pressure to hold his position and stayed on well at the end, but it was all too late. The likelihood is he’ll stay in training next year and we’ll explore the mile-and-a-half options. “There’s not really anything for him this season. I think we’ll have a nice break and probably look at something like the Sheema Classic next year. The feeling after Ireland was that we’d look towards next year."