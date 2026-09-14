Item set to step up to mile-and-a-half next season

Andrew Balding is looking forward to stepping Item up to a mile-and-a-half for his four-year-old campaign next season.
The Juddmonte International winner produced a laboured display in Saturday’s Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes, finishing sixth behind shock winner Hotazhell.
When asked on Sky Sports Racing if that performance suggested he needed further than ten furlongs now, the trainer said: “It looked that way. He was always under pressure to hold his position and stayed on well at the end, but it was all too late. The likelihood is he’ll stay in training next year and we’ll explore the mile-and-a-half options.
“There’s not really anything for him this season. I think we’ll have a nice break and probably look at something like the Sheema Classic next year. The feeling after Ireland was that we’d look towards next year."
Blue Bolt, in the same Juddmonte silks, recorded a third Group One win in a row in the Matron Stakes and is set for another domestic appearance before going on her travels in the autumn.
“I think we’ll look at the Sun Chariot. She’s come back and only lost six kilos for all the travelling and she certainly had a spring in her step this morning. We’ll look at the Sun Chariot; the timing is right and it would lead nicely into Keeneland,” Balding explained.
And the trainer added it was a case of so far, so good with Kalpana’s Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe preparations.
“She’s in great form and all roads are leading to Longchamp at the moment. I’m very happy with her,” he added.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.