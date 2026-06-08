Item in line for Sky Bet York Stakes with Criterion Stakes possible next aim for Never So Brave

However, the Kingsclere handler is now considering dropping Item back in distance for a return trip to the Knavesmire for a tilt at the extended mile-and-a-quarter Group Two prize on July 25.

Racing on soft ground for the first time, the Juddmonte-owned colt could only finish ninth behind winner Christmas Day, who he had beaten convincingly on a sound surface on his previous start.

Having made a winning return to action in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes at York last month the son of Frankel suffered the first reversal of his career in the mile and a half Classic at Epsom on Saturday.

Balding said: “I think it was more the ground than the trip as to why he was beaten on Saturday, but what we will probably look to do is drop him back to a mile and a quarter on a sound surface and re-build from there.

“He just couldn’t cope with the extreme conditions, but I’ve never known Epsom that soft at that time of year. It was like an autumn meeting.

“We need to sit down and discuss things, but I would have thought we would look at something like the Sky Bet York Stakes. He would be penalised in it as he has already won a Group Two, but to me the timing is right.”

And despite Item tasting defeat for the first time in his career at the weekend, Balding says it has not caused him to change his opinion on the three-time winner.

He added: “I’ve not lost any faith or belief in the horse. He beat the Derby winner at York, and that was no fluke. There is only one Derby and that is why we had to give it a go. I think Colin (Keane) felt the writing was on the wall early enough. He had the perfect position, and travelled well, but he said as soon as he let go of him he was floundering and struggling.

“Unfortunately, it didn’t work out but we can re-group, and he is an exciting horse going forward.”

A trip to York could also be on the cards for Never So Brave with Balding leaning towards giving the Saeed Suhail-owned gelding an outing in the Group Three Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Criterion Stakes on June 27.

Like Item, the gelded son of No Nay Never, who tasted Group One glory at the Knavesmire last year in the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes, fell to defeat at the iconic Surrey track on Saturday when finishing fifth in the Group Three Betfred Tattenham Corner Stakes.

Balding added: “He was just too far back. He was slow away from a bad draw and the race had gone by time he got engaged. He didn’t have a hard race and we will put a line through that and move on.

“Going back to the City Of York Stakes would be on the agenda, but we could also possibly take in the Lennox or the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood en route. He will run before that though, which is most likely to be at York in the Criterion Stakes.”