Cheltenham Festival contender Sa Majeste - last seen beating Noble Yeats in the Party Time Hurdle at Limerick on December 27 and entered in both the Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle and Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle - was this week given an official BHA rating of 140 and we get the thoughts on that figure from the assistant trainer and a Timeform analyst and handicapper.

Billy Nash - Timeform analyst and handicapper "We spoke about this horse back in January and hit on a mark of around 140 as what we thought would be a fair mark for Sa Majeste and I think they'll be thrilled with it. "Looking back at some of Willie's other recent handicap winners at Cheltenham - Galopin Des Champs won the Martin Pipe off 142, State Man won a County Hurdle off 141, so they know exactly what's required to win off a mark like this. "He's an impossible horse to get a proper handle on from a handicapper's point of view but I'm sure they'll think they've got loads in hand off that (140). And I would say, whatever race he runs in, he's going to be a pretty short price for."