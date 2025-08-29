Is Publish another Group 3 BetMGM Solario Stakes winner for Juddmonte?

We take a look at the chances of Publish landing another Solario Stakes for Juddmonte at Sandown on Saturday.

The Kingman legacy First there was Kingman and now there are his sons. Owner Prince Khalid Abdullah, founder of the Juddmonte operation, had never won the Group 3 Solario Stakes at Sandown until his Kingman burst onto the scene in the August of 2013. Such was the impression he made in a six-length success at Newmarket on debut he was sent off 2/7 favourite at Sandown, where he quickened to lead in what became his trademark style. He couldn’t quite win the 2000 Guineas for trainer John Gosden the following spring, but he had a stellar career that was rounded off by four Group 1 wins and Juddmonte have been nurturing his progeny ever since. After Prince Khalid passed away in 2021 he left behind a thriving Juddmonte and the success of Kingman at stud has been a big part of that. Palace Pier and Kinross were his poster boys until Field Of Gold came along last season, the striking grey colt impressing in a Newmarket maiden, just like his sire had, before he was sent off for his Solario Stakes at 5/4. Field Of Gold landed those odds, racing with zest under Kieran Shoemark, before winning the Irish 2,000 Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes at three, his shock Sussex Stakes reverse unlikely to be the final chapter in his story. As John & Thady Gosden try and bring Field Of Gold back to his peak they have another Juddmonte-owned son of Kingman waiting in the wings, with Publish his latest colt to tackle the Solario. A huge eyecatcher when second to Pacifica Pier over seven furlongs at Sandown on debut, he returned to Esher three weeks later on July 24 and won in good style, setting up his Group 3 tilt this Saturday, for which the bookies make him an even-money chance.

2014 Sussex Stakes winner Kingman is the sire of Field Of Gold and Publish

What They Say Joint-trainer Thady Gosden after his Sandown win: "He ran a nice race here first time out and took a step forward from that. He set a solid benchmark and won well. "He's always looked a nice type, is obviously by Kingman and has a nice attitude so should keep progressing. “He's done lots of growing and is a big boy now. We'll see how he comes out of the race but he might want a bit of time to develop too. He's out of a No Nay Never mare so has a bit of speed but he finished well up the hill there over seven." James Doyle, who rode Kingman to win the Solario on his first ride in the Juddmonte job back in 2013, was back in the famous silks to ride Publish last time. Colin Keane is the incumbent Juddmonte jockey and will be riding Publish on Saturday, but Doyle said after the Sandown win: "He just got a little bit anxious in the gate and he jumped slow but there were a few slowly away so I could just gradually build him into his gears. In front probably wasn't ideal as he was having a good look at a few of the little path and the groundmen on the inside so he didn't knuckle down until the last furlong. "But once he got organised he hit the line well. "He wasn't concentrating in front to be honest so when Will joined me it kind of helped him. Once he was getting the message he did hit the line good. It was slow-ish ground and he has gone on this but I'd imagine he'd give you a slightly better feel on tighter ground. "He is certainly a nice prospect going forward."

Timeform View: Rating 103P

Well-made colt: first foal: dam, smart US 1m-9f winner (third in Grade 1 1¼m event), sister to smart 2-y-o 6f winner Arizona: 4/7, confirmed debut promise when won 11-runner maiden at Sandown last time by 1¼ lengths from Catullus, asserting final 100 yds having travelled fluently: will stay 1m: remains open to significant improvement.

Our Expert Views Matt Brocklebank: It’s obviously a bit hasty to be anointing Publish as the next Field Of Gold but you couldn’t help but be impressed by his maiden win over Catullus (himself an easy winner since), the front pair coming four and a quarter lengths clear. Having said that, he doesn’t look a push-button ride and he’s obviously quite a scopey individual and you never quite know when these sizeable two-year-olds are going to go through another major growth-spurt which can affect performance on the track. Catullus’ trainer Charlie Appleby knows what he’s up against and has elected to pitch Pacific Avenue in here after his debut win at the July Course and I actually think he might be a little underestimated, for all that they’re both plenty short enough for my tastes. There could even be a surprise package lurking elsewhere in the field. Ben Linfoot: There’s clearly plenty to like about him, I thought he dug deep to see off the Godolphin horse Catullus here last time and John Gosden has a very good record in this race including winning it with Field Of Gold 12 months ago for Publish’s owners Juddmonte. Every horse has a price point, though, and he looks short enough to me against horses that have achieved just as much as him in their brief careers. Tony McFadden: It's notable that John Gosden has used this race as a stepping stone for the likes of Raven's Pass, Kingman, Too Darn Hot and Field Of Gold. It's a race Gosden targets with one of his best prospects and Publish looks just that. Others in this line-up have achieved more on form but Publish looked unlucky not to make a winning debut over this course and distance last month and confirmed that abundant promise by beating another nice type at Sandown last time with the pair clear. Free Video Replays