Ben Linfoot looks at the market move for Albert Einstein in the Betfred 2000 Guineas and wonders how things will work out for the Ballydoyle colt.

You better watch out, you better beware Albert said that E equals MC squared

What’s the story? The Cheltenham Festival is done and dusted, spring sunshine has appeared from behind the clouds and Aidan O’Brien has talked one up for the Betfred 2000 Guineas at his annual curtain-raising press day. "In terms of the Guineas horses, the number one at the moment is Albert Einstein,” O’Brien said on Monday. “He's done very well physically, he's big, powerful and he's very rapid. We don't know whether he's going to get the mile until we do it, his stride and his pedigree, everyone says that he will get a mile. “Excitement-wise he’s unbelievable as his injury won’t bother him this year. He’s the horse everyone is dreaming about because we don’t know what’s going to happen.” Cue the market move. On Sunday Albert Einstein was 9/1 for the 2000 Guineas; on Monday night he was generally 9/2; by Wednesday the 4/1 was disappearing and 7/2 is now the general price. Paul Binfield at Paddy Power spoke of "relentless support" for the son of Wootton Bassett. Suddenly, in the space of a few days following Aidan’s comments, a clear favourite has been established for the first Classic of the Flat season, in a market that struggled to throw up an obvious number one throughout the winter.

Is he the form choice? Not by a long way, but there are mitigating circumstances. He was the leading contender for the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot before a sprained joint and minor fracture ruled him out of the meeting, and while O’Brien initially hoped he would return for the autumn he was ruled out for the rest of the campaign as early as July. Subsequently he didn’t get the chance to test himself at Group 1 level as a juvenile, unlike Gstaad, Gewan and Puerto Rico who all struck in the top grade at two. The likes of Bow Echo and Distant Storm have the edge on him form-wise, as well, but Albert Einstein created a big impression in the two starts before his injury. Two from two, Timeform began his comment in their Marble Hill Stakes report with "looked something out of the ordinary in making it 2-2", mainly because he had to overcome adversity to win, being forced to switch around horses and defying keenness to seal victory thanks to a slick change of gear. The Timeform comment on Albert Einstein ended with: "This performance also good enough to have won every renewal of that race [the Coventry] post-covid." Where there’s potential there’s hope, but he will also have to prove he stays a mile after his two runs at two came over six furlongs. Clearly blessed with natural pace, it’s not a given, but there is some confidence to be gained from his pedigree; he’s related to Giant’s Causeway, after all, while his sire Wootton Bassett is best known for his middle-distance horses like Almanzor, King Of Steel and Whirl.

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Is Aidan’s recent 2000 Guineas record a concern? Bigger picture, the record of 10-time 2000 Guineas winner Aidan O’Brien can hardly be viewed as a negative, but there is reason to be cautious given his most recent record with his Newmarket Guineas team. Since Magna Grecia won the 2000 Guineas in 2019, O’Brien is 0/13 with his Guineas runners over the last six years and they include Auguste Rodin (13/8) and City Of Troy (4/6) being well beaten at short prices. That has led to the thinking that O’Brien isn’t targeting the first Classic of the season anymore, leaving them short given the long season and worldwide calendar extending the campaign into the depths of the year. There is some logic behind that, but both Auguste Rodin and City Of Troy were bred for further, like so many of O’Brien’s Guineas runners, and given both triumphed in the Betfred Derby at Epsom it can be argued the Guineas was the ideal stepping-stone for the pair given how things panned out. Albert Einstein is different, the question marks with him are more whether he will get the mile, for all that he too has a Betfred Derby entry. He also showed early precocity at two, winning twice in May, while Auguste Rodin and City Of Troy weren’t even seen on a racecourse until June and July, respectively.

City of Troy: Guineas flop, Derby king

What about that lay-off? Defying an absence of 342 days in the 2000 Guineas would be unprecedented, certainly in the modern era, but if there’s a man to pull off a training feat like that it’s O’Brien. After all, he is responsible for the horse who has won the 2000 Guineas off the longest lay-off this century, with Henrythenavigator winning the Classic in 2008 on the back of a 252-day absence. Indeed, all of O’Brien’s 2000 Guineas winners landed the race on their three-year-old debut, so while 342 days looks a crazy absence to overcome it probably won’t be used an excuse if he doesn’t get the job done. The mile trip and O’Brien’s training regime with a long three-year-old career in mind look more worrying than the lay-off, all things considered.

Henrythenavigator narrowly got the better of New Approach in 2008 off a 252-day absence

How do we tackle Albert Einstein betting-wise? For all that O’Brien doesn’t look to be targeting the 2000 Guineas like he used to I’d be wary of applying that train of thought with this horse. Given his early two-year-old career, he could be a bit different and there’s a chance he’s going to be much more ready for this assignment than either Auguste Rodin or City Of Troy were. I’d be wary of laying him, then, but given the market move came on the back of typically excitable comments from his trainer, and considering he’s some way down the pecking order when it comes to actual form, with his stamina to prove as well, it’s easy to envisage a scenario where I take him on with something each-way. That shortlist is long and subject to change, but it’s great to be talking about a Ballydoyle Guineas hotpot already. The clocks have not even gone forward yet, but this Einstein move is a clear signal that spring is about to be sprung.