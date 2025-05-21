Australian sprinter Storm Boy is set to make his Irish debut for Aidan O'Brien at the Curragh this weekend - could he be the new Starspangledbanner?

Storm a star in the making? In 2010 an Australian colt by the name of Starspangledbanner, in the care of Aidan O’Brien, took the European sprinting scene by storm. Fifteen years on an Australian colt by the name of Storm Boy, in the care of Aidan O’Brien, could be the European sprinting scene’s new star. There are plenty of similarities between the two. Both colts were Australian-born by fashionable sires; Starspangledbanner a son of world-class sprinter Choisir, Storm Boy by US Triple Crown winner Justify, and both made their name by reeling off a sequence of impressive victories Down Under. While Starspangledbanner came to prominence as a three-year-old, winning four times in a six-race spell that included the Group 1 Caulfield Guineas and Oakleigh Plate, Storm Boy burst onto the scene at two, his Magic Millions success at the Gold Coast and Skyline Stakes win at Randwick two particular highlights. Both were mega-money purchases by Coolmore on the back of such performances. Starspangledbanner cost a reported A$10million in 2010, Storm Boy a reported A$50million in 2024. Big money indeed. Starspangledbanner’s Australian form was slightly stronger, he had won at the top level after all, and he was rated 117 when he first turned out for O’Brien in the spring of 2010. That was in the Duke Of York Stakes at York where he was only fifth, but he went into Royal Ascot as favourite for the Golden Jubilee and delivered in style, the result coming as no surprise to his trainer who eulogised about his talents in the aftermath (more on that in a bit). Three weeks later he won the July Cup and he remains one of only four horses to complete the Jubilee-July Cup double this century. If Storm Boy is the next Starspangledbanner, it’s going to be an exciting summer.

Magic Millions 2yo Classic | Storm Boy wins at Gold Coast

Can he Justify the price tag? Coolmore’s backing of Justify seems to know no bounds, the fee involved in the Storm Boy purchase further evidence of that. After Justify’s most high-profile son City Of Troy won the Derby last June, O’Brien was quick to praise his stallion, saying: “Justifys are Galileos with more class, which is a very hard thing to say, but we see it every day. The stride, the minds, the movement of them, they are quicker than Galileos, which makes them unbelievably exciting for us." For all that speed has been a weapon for Justify progeny, we have mainly seen that over middle-distance trips so far and it will be fascinating to see if Storm Boy can translate the pace he showed in Australia at two to the sprinting division in Europe. He undoubtedly gets some of his speed from his dam, Pelican, who was a five and six-furlong winner in Australia in the Coolmore colours. Indeed, Storm Boy was ‘raised and grazed’ at Coolmore, Tom Magnier underlining that connection was another reason why they were so keen to "be involved with another of Justify’s best sons globally". Storm Boy ran well in four races in the last Australian spring for Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott, winning first time out at three at Rosehill in the Group 3 Smithfield RSL San Domenico Stakes over five-and-a-half furlongs where he showed his trademark speed (watch on YouTube, below). Third in the Group 2 Run To The Rose, fourth in the Golden Rose and then a two-length eighth in the £10,000,000 TAB Everest when last seen at Randwick in October, his Australian profile hints at enormous potential. And we all know what O’Brien can do when he gets his hands on a project like that.

STORM BOY - San Domenico Stakes 2024 (3YO SWP G3) Group 3 Rosehill 31 August

O’Brien and his southern hemisphere imports But if you need a reminder, here’s a quick recap. Haradasun, 2008 . Trained by Tony Vasil in Australia, this son of Fusaichi Pegasus came to Ballydoyle with a big reputation and he first turned out for O’Brien in the Lockinge Stakes under Johnny Murtagh where he was sixth. Next time out, though, he showed his true colours, winning the Queen Anne Stakes by a head in gutsy fashion after a mad scramble for the winning line. It turned out to be his last ever run. O’Brien said: “He was very naturally fast from day one - a great cruiser - and you can see why everyone was excited about him in Australia.”

. Trained by Tony Vasil in Australia, this son of Fusaichi Pegasus came to Ballydoyle with a big reputation and he first turned out for O’Brien in the Lockinge Stakes under Johnny Murtagh where he was sixth. Next time out, though, he showed his true colours, winning the Queen Anne Stakes by a head in gutsy fashion after a mad scramble for the winning line. It turned out to be his last ever run. O’Brien said: “He was very naturally fast from day one - a great cruiser - and you can see why everyone was excited about him in Australia.” Starspangledbanner, 2010 . Yes, we’ve covered him at length already. But here are those quotes from Aidan in the aftermath of his Jubilee win. “His fractions are incredible. Horses don't go 9.5 seconds to the furlong in their work at Ballydoyle, but this colt did that in his final gallop before this race. I'm not going to say he's the Usain Bolt of horse racing - I'd be accused of 'hyping' him - but I can say these are the facts. His times were there in black and white. I've got to admit we had to go back and check them to make sure the GPS systems were right, but that's him. He's a great horse."

. Yes, we’ve covered him at length already. But here are those quotes from Aidan in the aftermath of his Jubilee win. “His fractions are incredible. Horses don't go 9.5 seconds to the furlong in their work at Ballydoyle, but this colt did that in his final gallop before this race. I'm not going to say he's the Usain Bolt of horse racing - I'd be accused of 'hyping' him - but I can say these are the facts. His times were there in black and white. I've got to admit we had to go back and check them to make sure the GPS systems were right, but that's him. He's a great horse." So You Think, 2011. Unlike Haradasun and Starspangledbanner, who both lost on their first start for O’Brien, So You Think hit the ground running with a 10-length success in the Mooresbridge Stakes at the Curragh. After that he landed the Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup at the same track (at odds of 1/7) before he was narrowly beaten at 4/11 in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot by Godolphin’s Rewilding. Four more Group 1 victories, including a pulsating Coral-Eclipse win over Derby winner Workforce, were to come in a stellar career. O’Brien said: “We’d heard how special he was. But you don’t really know, it can be mystery and fantasy until you see it close up yourself.. Now we’ve taken the lid off – ever so slightly – we can see and feel and believe that aura. He’s an incredible specimen.”

So You Think wins the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown