Last year the gelded son of Doyen lost all chance of victory in the three and a quarter mile test when left behind at the start before being pulled up by Tom Bellamy.

However, the former Alan King-trained nine-year-old made an encouraging start to life with Scholfield after finishing second on his stable debut at Market Rasen last month.

And after giving The Doyen Chief a spin around the Berkshire track during the annual Coral Gold Cup Gallops morning on Tuesday, the Lambourn handler is quietly optimistic.

Scholfield said: “He will go to the Coral Gold Cup now, and he has had a prep run, which will help. That was under 12 stone, over an extended three miles and three furlongs, which wouldn’t have been his cup of tea.

“The ground is likely to be on the quicker side, which will help him. I don’t really want rain for him, and I hope a few run scared.

“He was a 14/1 chance last season, and he seems in good nick at home, so we just need a bit of luck now. If you look at his best form it is always over three miles on good ground, which is pretty much what the Coral Gold Cup will be.

“He could be flying under the radar a bit. We will have a shot at one of these nice races before Christmas, but in the new year he qualifies for veterans’ races, so I have got those on the back of my mind as well.”

The Doyen Chief is as big as 100/1 for Newbury next weekend and 66/1 generally.

Bay one to watch

A step up to Listed level appears to be on the agenda for the Noel Fehily Racing Syndicate-owned Kells Bay, who made a winning debut under rules at Warwick yesterday.

And should all go well then a trip to Aintree for the Grade Two Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race could beckon in the spring.

The trainer said: “She was my ace card, so I was a bit relieved that she won. I’m very lucky to have her, and I must thank Noel for sending her to me. She had shown all the right signs at home, but they have got to do it on the track. She hadn’t been for a racecourse gallop, and looking at her in the paddock I thought I should have taken her away. That just shows that decent horses come through.

“She is a lovely, easy mare to deal with, she is genuinely very nice. We might chase a bit of black type as you have Listed races at Huntingdon and Market Rasen, and maybe we could look at Aintree in the spring.”