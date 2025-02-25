Iroko to prep for Aintree Grand National at Kelso

Iroko, a leading contender for the Randox Grand National at Aintree in April, is set to continue his preparation for the big race on Saturday.

The seven-year-old holds entries in the Greatwood Gold Cup at Newbury and in the Premier Chase at Kelso this weekend with connections leaning towards a trip to Scotland as long as conditions are suitable. "We're going to Kelso all being well," joint-trainer Josh Guerriero told Sky Sports Racing. "It should be a nice experience for him up there, not too many runners and back up to three mile. "We're keen to go left-handed as well. The record of horses running right-handed before the National isn't very good for some reason so we were keen to find a race left-handed which looks ideal at Kelso." Iroko hasn't won in five starts since November 2023 but has run well on both completed starts this season, including when catching the eye of the stewards at Cheltenham last time [replay below], a race which Graham Cunningham covered in his Sporting Life column.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits