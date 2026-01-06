Irish weekend entries: Willie Mullins set to unleash French imports

Willie Mullins looks set to take the wraps off some of his exciting young prospects over the weekend.
The champion trainer has entered both Macho Man and Proactif in the The Tote Guarantee, Never Beaten By SP Hurdle at Fairyhouse on Saturday. The pair are as low as 14/1 and 10/1 respectively for the JCB Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham.
They have moved to Closutton after winning in their native France, the former, now owned by Joe and Marie Donnelly, was successful at Auteuil in October. Proactif was snapped up by JP McManus following his success at the same course a month earlier.
The trainer is responsible for three of the eight entries in Sunday’s Sky Bet Moscow Flyer at Punchestown.
Saint Baco holds an alternative engagement in the rearranged Grade One Ballymore Novice Hurdle at Naas on Sunday while Sober, winner of the Queen Alexandra Stakes at Royal Ascot, was successful on his sole start over timber at Killarney in May.
The third entry is Free Spirit, who was bought by Audrey Turley, owner of Galopin Des Champs, after he finished second in a conditions hurdle at Auteuil in October 2024.
Mullins could also give Bambino Fever her second start over obstacles in the Sky Bet For The Fans Maiden Hurdle on the same card.
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.