Irish weekend entries: Willie Mullins set to unleash French imports

Willie Mullins looks set to take the wraps off some of his exciting young prospects over the weekend.

The champion trainer has entered both Macho Man and Proactif in the The Tote Guarantee, Never Beaten By SP Hurdle at Fairyhouse on Saturday. The pair are as low as 14/1 and 10/1 respectively for the JCB Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham. They have moved to Closutton after winning in their native France, the former, now owned by Joe and Marie Donnelly, was successful at Auteuil in October. Proactif was snapped up by JP McManus following his success at the same course a month earlier.

