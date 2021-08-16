Irish St. Leger report and reaction: Sonnyboyliston follows up Ebor victory at the Curragh

Raised in class after narrowly defying an official BHA mark of 108 at York last month, the unexposed son of Power found plenty for pressure to justify odds of 4/1, beating well-travelled 9/2 chance Twilight Payment and Baron Samedi (6/1).

Amhran Na Bhfiann set a breakneck gallop in the mile and six-furlong contest, tracked all the while by Twilight Payment, and after the leader weakened it was a case of whether anything ridden with more patience was going to be able to reel in Joseph O'Brien's stout stayer.

Sonnyboyliston and Twighlight Payment's stablemate Baron Samedi were the two to emerge in the straight, with dual Irish Leger heroine Search For A Song unable to race on, and after battling his way to the front it was Sonnyboyliston who managed to edge the verdict by three-quarters of a length.