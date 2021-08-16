Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sonnyboyliston lands the Sky Bet Ebor
Sonnyboyliston lands the Sky Bet Ebor

Irish St. Leger report and reaction: Sonnyboyliston follows up Ebor victory at the Curragh

By Sporting Life
16:53 · SUN September 12, 2021

Johnny Murtagh and Ben Coen's dream season continued as Sonnyboyliston followed up his Sky Bet Ebor success in the Group One Irish St. Leger at the Curragh.

Raised in class after narrowly defying an official BHA mark of 108 at York last month, the unexposed son of Power found plenty for pressure to justify odds of 4/1, beating well-travelled 9/2 chance Twilight Payment and Baron Samedi (6/1).

Amhran Na Bhfiann set a breakneck gallop in the mile and six-furlong contest, tracked all the while by Twilight Payment, and after the leader weakened it was a case of whether anything ridden with more patience was going to be able to reel in Joseph O'Brien's stout stayer.

Sonnyboyliston and Twighlight Payment's stablemate Baron Samedi were the two to emerge in the straight, with dual Irish Leger heroine Search For A Song unable to race on, and after battling his way to the front it was Sonnyboyliston who managed to edge the verdict by three-quarters of a length.

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING