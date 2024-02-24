John Ingles charts how Irish-trained horses have come to make up an increasing proportion of the Grand National field.

Once upon a time, a quick way to narrow down the annual quest to find the Grand National winner was to put a line through any runner trained in Ireland. A crude system perhaps, but one that served me well in the days of the Grand National being my one bet of the year. But not any more. It wasn’t until 1999 that the gambled-on Bobbyjo ended a lengthy barren spell for Irish horses at Aintree, with the memorable celebrations that took place afterwards including his jockey Paul Carberry swinging from the rafters in the ceiling of Aintree’s old winner’s enclosure. The jockey’s father Tommy, the four-time Irish champion, had himself ridden the last Irish horse to win the Grand National before Bobbyjo, 24 years earlier, when L’Escargot, the former dual Cheltenham Gold Cup winner, turned the tables on Red Rum from the year before to win the race at the fourth attempt. Incidentally, the 1999 Grand National had an unusually small field of 32 by the race’s recent standards, well below the long-standing maximum of 40, though a smaller field will be the new norm from now on with the safety limit having been reduced to 34 from this year.

BOBBYJO FINISHES FAST TO WIN THE 1999 GRAND NATIONAL AT AINTREE

Bobbyjo had been one of just two Irish-trained horses in the 1999 National, the other being the 200/1 rank outsider Merry People competing from 21 lb out of the weights. Bobbyjo was himself a stone out of the handicap so in his case it was academic that he’d been leniently treated by the BHB handicapper compared with his official rating in Ireland. Even so, it’s as well to quote Timeform’s report on Bobbyjo’s Aintree victory which pointed out that ‘the BHB have been consistently underassessing Irish-raced horses this season and though in this case it made no difference as he’d have been 3 or 4 lb out of the weights anyway it’s no coincidence that Irish runners have had their best season in handicaps in Britain for many years in 1998/9.’ Space Trucker, for example, had been the first Irish-trained winner of a handicap chase at the Cheltenham Festival for 16 years when winning the Grand Annual that year. Bobbyjo, who is commemorated in the name of the Grand National trial at Fairyhouse this Saturday, was therefore the last of the ten Irish-trained winners of the Grand National in the twentieth century. But already, in just 23 runnings since, the Irish have won another ten Grand Nationals, starting with Papillon who came along just a year after Bobbyjo. Monty’s Pass, Hedgehunter (Willie Mullins’ only Grand National winner to date), Numbersixvalverde and Gordon Elliott’s first winner Silver Birch, also his very first runner in the race, were all successful in the first decade of the twenty-first century.

Paul Carberry celebrates a first Irish victory in the Grand National for 24 years on 1999 winner Bobbyjo

After a gap of nine years, the latest wave of Irish winners began with Rule The World in 2016, followed by dual winner Tiger Roll in 2018 and 2019, Rachael Blackmore’s historic success on Minella Times in 2021 and 2022 winner Noble Yeats who will be bidding to win it again this year. So, from winning, on average, one Grand National every ten years in the last century, the Irish strike-rate has improved to once every two or three years since 2000. That’s no wonder given the trend of increased participation from across the Irish Sea that has been striking since Bobbyjo’s year. Irish runners in the Grand National remained in single figures early this century but then hit a new high of ten in 2004. Ever since, it’s been the norm for Irish horses to account for a quarter of the Grand National field at the very least – only twice has the number dipped back to single figures; nine in 2006 (Numbersixvalverde’s year) and eight in 2015. A new record was set in 2012 with 15 Irish runners but it’s in the last five renewals (there was no race in 2020) that Irish participation has soared to reach a point where they now outnumber the home team. Tiger Roll was one of a record 16 Irish runners when he won for the first time in 2018, a year when five of the first six were all trained in Ireland.

Tiger Roll becomes a two-time Grand National winner