Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for Thursday Sunday January 21

In a week when most meetings were called off before or shortly after declarations were made, Thurles was never in doubt and this afternoon’s card will provide relatively decent ground, albeit a bit softer than yesterday with rain having fallen overnight and more to come through the day, the going currently yielding to soft.

The softening ground is unlikely to inconvenience many in the featured Horse & Jockey Chase (1.35), with the exception of French Dynamite, and it looks a fascinating, if tough to solve, contest, with my initial fancy at the five-day stage (Fil D’Or) not declared.

I tend towards the view that Allaho is not what he was, only fourth best in a steadily-run, six-runner King George last time, and it is a bit of a surprise that he is out again so soon after Christmas.

Still, he has at least won recently – though what that Clonmel Oils Chase win amounts to is questionable – whereas the rest of the field are on a 22-race losing streak when their recent runs are combined.

Perhaps Appreciate It and Capodanno, coming from what looked a strong race over Christmas, the former travelling second best outside of Galopin Des Champs, are most interesting, but I can pass this over for other races.