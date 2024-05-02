Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for the Punchestown Festival

Yesterday produced another competitive day at Punchestown, with a spread of winning trainers, Willie Mullins and Henry De Bromhead having doubles but some lower profile names, notably Anthony McCann, also enjoying success.

Mullins will look to crank things up from here as his very short-priced favourites are due to run over the coming days, and Paul Townend will need all of them if he is to claw back Jack Kennedy’s lead of five in the Jockeys’ Championship, Kennedy himself having fancied runners with Teahupoo and Coko Beach today.

Townend has a good chance with Blood Destiny in the Frontline Security Handicap Chase at 4.15, his form with Spillane’s Tower having worked out well here on Tuesday, though drying ground is an unknown for him as he has thrived on a testing surface so far in his career.

This will be a more competitive race than the small-field novice chases he has run in so far, with a number of the field proven in similar contests and his price makes an each-way play on one of his rivals appealing, stablemate UNCLE PHIL perhaps the most interesting.