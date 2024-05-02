Sporting Life
Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for the Punchestown Festival

By Tony Keenan
09:51 · THU May 02, 2024

Our Irish form expert Tony Keenan has one each-way bet on the third day of the Punchestown Festival.

Irish racing tips: Thursday May 2

0.5pts e.w. Uncle Phil in 4.15 Punchestown at 25/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5) - 18/1 General

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Yesterday produced another competitive day at Punchestown, with a spread of winning trainers, Willie Mullins and Henry De Bromhead having doubles but some lower profile names, notably Anthony McCann, also enjoying success.

Mullins will look to crank things up from here as his very short-priced favourites are due to run over the coming days, and Paul Townend will need all of them if he is to claw back Jack Kennedy’s lead of five in the Jockeys’ Championship, Kennedy himself having fancied runners with Teahupoo and Coko Beach today.

Townend has a good chance with Blood Destiny in the Frontline Security Handicap Chase at 4.15, his form with Spillane’s Tower having worked out well here on Tuesday, though drying ground is an unknown for him as he has thrived on a testing surface so far in his career.

This will be a more competitive race than the small-field novice chases he has run in so far, with a number of the field proven in similar contests and his price makes an each-way play on one of his rivals appealing, stablemate UNCLE PHIL perhaps the most interesting.

He was beaten a long way at Ayr last time but that might be a run to put a line through as he made chance-ending error around halfway and his rider soon accepted defeat, while he was coming off 98-day break then and seems best after recent run rather than fresh.

Prior to that, he had won the Dan Moore in impressive fashion, dictating the pace but also setting a strong gallop, the Timeform timefigure strong for the grade, and impressing with his jumping and how he went through race, far from all out to win by three and three-quarter lengths.

That win came on soft ground, but it anything the surface was a worry going into the race as he had done most of his prior winning on a fast surface, his connections often mentioning a preference for that decent going, while has also has some good course form, including a narrow defeat in a Grade 2 over course and distance in November.

Preview posted at 0848 BST on 02/05/2024



Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

