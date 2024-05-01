Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for the Punchestown Festival

Punchestown saw some of the most competitive action of any of the spring festivals yesterday with a good spread of winning trainers, and today’s card looks similarly open with the Ladbrokes Gold Cup at 5:25 the standout race.

Galopin Des Champs has already had a season for the ages, and bids to emulate Sizing John in winning three Gold Cups in the same campaign, having also put in a brilliant performance in the Savills Chase for good measure, but he might be at his most vulnerable today on a track where is last two defeats have come, facing the rival that has won both those races.

Jasmin De Vaux in the Race & Stay at Punchestown Champion Bumper (4:50) is another with a whiff of vulnerability, this relative speed test likely to be against one that looks a stayer in the making, but settling on one to beat him is hard.

The horse that finished second to him in the Cheltenham equivalent, Romeo Coolio, has scope to improve having had a rushed preparation for that race while perhaps also racing in the wrong part of the track, while The Yellow Clay didn’t get the opportunity to show his best then either, racing too keenly in the lead with no cover.

Harbour Highway too has a lot of potential, beating one with good form on debut at Navan, and his trainer has been making notably positive noises about his chances.

Perhaps a better race to attack is the HSS Hire Handicap Chase at 6:00. Lets Go Champ has good claims after shaping well off a break in a steadily run race at Limerick and he ran a fine race when runner-up over hurdles at the meeting last year.

UNION PARK might be more overpriced, however. Like many in the Philip Rothwell yard, he was in excellent form at the end of the last year and the beginning of this one, shaping well in defeat in a couple of two mile handicap chases, a trip that is on the sharp side for him, while also winning a handicap hurdle over two-and-a-half miles at Cork that worked out well.