Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for Sunday February 4 Leopardstown

Our Irish expert Tony Keenan gives his expert view for day two of the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown.

Irish racing tips: Sunday February 4 0.5pts e.w Adamantly Chosen in the Leopardstown 3.20 (Sunday) at 14/1 (bet365, Hills, 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Looking ahead to tomorrow, I am interested in the form of the Paddy Power Chase from Christmas in the O’Driscoll’s Irish Whiskey Leopardstown Handicap Chase at 3:20. That looked a strong race of its type, the winner and third from the 2022 race again involved in the finish, with a number of less-exposed sorts mixing in around them, and there is a good chance the winner of this race comes from that one. James De Berlais has obvious claims having gone around the disadvantaged inner last time though may want slower ground while Watch House Cross is another with a chance, the drop in trip sure to suit. Most appealing at the prices is ADAMANTLY CHOSEN, however. He took an outside route then but there were other reasons to think him much better than his tenth place finish, not least the heavy rain that fell the morning of the race being against him more than most.

He looked a suspect stayer at the trip and that rain emphasised stamina more than he wanted while it also looked as if his rider made his move too soon, pressing up to the lead after two out (usual three out as the second last was bypassed) and travelling strongly into the straight before he failed to get home. Paul Townend did at least accept defeat quickly and spared the selection a hard time in the finish and this drop in trip looks more suitable, especially with the best effort of his career coming over this track and trip at the meeting last year. On that occasion he had finished second to Mighty Potter, with subsequent big race winners Gaillard Du Mesnil, I Am Maximus and Kilcruit behind him, and with little rain and a strong wind forecast between now and race time, he should again have conditions to suit.

Irish racing tips: Saturday February 3 1pt Il Etait Temps to place in the Leopardstown 2.25 (5/2 William Hill, 2 places) 0.5pts e.w Adamantly Chosen in the Leopardstown 3.20 (Sunday) at 14/1 (bet365, Hills, 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook