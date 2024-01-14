Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for Punchestown on Sunday January 14

Irish jumps racing expert Tony Keenan has one recommended bet for today's card at Punchestown.
1pt win Old Port in 2.05 Punchestown at 8/1 (General)
Naas reaffirmed itself as "the punters’ graveyard" on Friday when a number of short-priced novices from top yards were beaten and those same punters are faced with a couple of similar types to assess at Punchestown today.
Blood Destiny made a flawless start to his chasing career and is trading odds-on for the Betting Better With Sky Bet Novice Chase at 1.05, but it was similar in his initial starts as a juvenile hurdler before he disappointed in Graded races in the spring.
He is well-suited by the weights of the race, though does face meaningful rivals in Imagine (has to carry a big penalty but had his Craddockstown form boosted in the Dan Moore yesterday) and Spillane’s Tower (sure to be suited by stepping up in trip but may be aiming at the big spring handicaps).
The Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle (1.35) betting is headed by Mystical Power who is coming off a 167-day break having had a setback since Galway per Frank Berry on a pre-Christmas edition of the Nick Luck Daily podcast, and he too faces some talented opponents.
Not least among those is James’s Gate who is backing up quickly after returning from a long absence and is also wearing a first-time tongue-tie, though trainer Martin Brassil often uses that piece of equipment on his better horses.
As to a selection, perhaps the Sky Bet Acca Freeze Maiden Hurdle at 2.05 is the route to go.
Lisnagar Fortune’s last run, when runner up to Readin Tommy Wrong, stands out with the third from that race also a winner since but he has a different profile to Friday's Lawlor’s Of Naas winner being a second season novice.
OLD PORT might be a good alternative. He was a classy flat horse, rated 92 at his peak, and looked to retain plenty of that ability when joining the Charles Byrnes yard during last summer.
He produced a very promising debut over hurdles at Cork last month on going slower than ideal (Timeform had it as heavy), racing keenly in the second half of the field and moving well into the race, finishing strongly and closing all the way to the line to take third.
The timefigure for that race was good, the front three pulled a long way clear of the rest and while the form can be questioned, the second ran a similar race next time out when ridden too forward and a few down the field have posted improved figures since. Old Port was also conceding fitness to the two that beat him as he was off a 136-day break.
He unseated at the first at Leopardstown at Christmas though that was a particularly strong maiden and this looks easier with the better ground than last time likely to suit.
Published at 0855 GMT on 14/01/24
