Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for Punchestown on Sunday January 14

Naas reaffirmed itself as "the punters’ graveyard" on Friday when a number of short-priced novices from top yards were beaten and those same punters are faced with a couple of similar types to assess at Punchestown today.

Blood Destiny made a flawless start to his chasing career and is trading odds-on for the Betting Better With Sky Bet Novice Chase at 1.05, but it was similar in his initial starts as a juvenile hurdler before he disappointed in Graded races in the spring.

He is well-suited by the weights of the race, though does face meaningful rivals in Imagine (has to carry a big penalty but had his Craddockstown form boosted in the Dan Moore yesterday) and Spillane’s Tower (sure to be suited by stepping up in trip but may be aiming at the big spring handicaps).

The Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle (1.35) betting is headed by Mystical Power who is coming off a 167-day break having had a setback since Galway per Frank Berry on a pre-Christmas edition of the Nick Luck Daily podcast, and he too faces some talented opponents.

Not least among those is James’s Gate who is backing up quickly after returning from a long absence and is also wearing a first-time tongue-tie, though trainer Martin Brassil often uses that piece of equipment on his better horses.

As to a selection, perhaps the Sky Bet Acca Freeze Maiden Hurdle at 2.05 is the route to go.

Lisnagar Fortune’s last run, when runner up to Readin Tommy Wrong, stands out with the third from that race also a winner since but he has a different profile to Friday's Lawlor’s Of Naas winner being a second season novice.

OLD PORT might be a good alternative. He was a classy flat horse, rated 92 at his peak, and looked to retain plenty of that ability when joining the Charles Byrnes yard during last summer.