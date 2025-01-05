Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for Naas

It was a pleasant surprise that Naas got the go ahead this morning and one thing to watch through the card will be the form of the Willie Mullins yard. The Champion Trainer seemed to allay any concerns about stable form with eight winners across New Year’s Eve and New Year's Day, but it is interesting to consider the profile of his recent winners.

Since the start of December, Mullins has 36 winners, 29 of which had been with the yard prior to this season. Of those 29 winners, 20 came off a break of 100 days or more and had healthy win and place strike-rates of 28.2% and 48.8%.

Those returning from a shorter break, i.e. the winter horses that had run this season, were only nine from 72 with win and place strike-rates of 12.5% and 27.85% respectively, the improvement that is typically a given with the yard for their first run back not as clear.

Perhaps it is just noise and the statistical by-product of the individual horses and races they were running in, but there are a few important runners with that profile today like Ile Atlantique and Jasmin De Vaux.

The Racing Post Novice Chase at 1.25 contains three young chasers that won well on debut over fences though the form of each of those wins looks iffy, and nor is their Grade 1 novice hurdle form working out well either.

Ile Atlantique has to prove he is something other than a first time out wonder, yet to win after his seasonal return for Mullins in both previous seasons, and might be the weakest link, while the ground (likely be testing with more precipitation forecast) has come right for Inthepocket.

Firefox might offer the most value as while his Supreme form fails to work out, he may also have run in two races over fences that were unsuitable, whereas this two miles on slow ground might be ideal for him.