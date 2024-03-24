Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for Naas Sunday March 24

One of the more interesting aspects of the opening flat card of the year at Naas is the trainer angle, where there are a couple of horses running that could be given little chance were they trained by anyone other than who they are.

Queenstown is the lowest rated horse in the Listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Devoy Stakes at 2.35 by a fair way, and looked less than straightforward when breaking his maiden in the final race of the last turf season by a nose from a 75-rated rival.

But Aidan O’Brien has opted to geld him and keep him in training as a four-year-old while also entering him in the Tattersalls Gold Cup so there are strong pointers that he can prove much better than a mark of 82.

Janoobi in the Far Above At Compas Stallions Handicap (3.45) is another unlikely type on the book having not run in 575 days but Ger Lyons tends not to keep older handicappers in training unless there is at least one race to be won with them and the testing ground should suit one with a marked knee action.

Lyons had a disappointing 2023 on balance but he has had his share of winners at Dundalk over winter, including last Friday night, and his record at the early meetings at Naas in March is good; in the last 10 years, he has had eight winners from 37 runners on these cards with 16 places, for a level-stakes profit of 31.35 points and an actual/expected of 1.40.

His WENDLA may be worth supporting in the opening Dubawi Legend Irish EBF Fillies Maiden at 1.25.