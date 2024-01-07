Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for Naas on Sunday January 7

Naas offers some relief to the grimness of early January this afternoon having passed an initial inspection – though fog may yet spoil the day – with the feature being what looks a strong running of their sole Grade 1 of the year, the Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle at 2.00.

Since upgraded to top level status, both Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott have won the race four times apiece and today’s contest again sets up as a clash between the two, Mullins declaring all five of his five-day stage entries to run.

What that says about the strength of his challenge is hard to discern but historically Elliott has run his best – or close to his best – novice in the race whereas Mullins keeps his top prospects for other races but has still been able to win his share due to the depth of talent at Closutton.

This season, however, it has been Elliott that has won both Irish Grade 1s with Farren Glory and Caldwell Potter and seems to have a particularly strong team.

Firefox and Ile Atlantique are the main players looking at the early market, both having won maiden hurdles that have worked out well, though my left-field take is that both might turn out to be best at two miles.

Firefox has looked a much sharper horse since his debut over two-and-a-half miles while Ile Atlantique did not always finish his bumpers off well so perhaps neither would want this to develop into a slog but all in all it is a race I am happy to watch without a strong opinion.