Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for Leopardstown Sunday April 7

Irish racing expert Tony Keenan previews the action from Leopardstown today, with one each-way fancy on the card.

Irish racing tips: Sunday April 7 0.5pts e.w. Enthralling in 4.05 Leopardstown at 16/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Leopardstown is not only the sole Irish fixture of the weekend, but the only turf meeting here since Easter Monday to get the go-ahead, and even with the testing ground it promises to be an informative card with three competitive Classic trials. Impressive Madrid Handicap winner Take Me To Church looks the one to beat in the Ballylinch Stud ‘Red Rocks’ Stakes at 2.20, that win achieved in an excellent Timeform timefigure, and he has further positives in that he is proven on the ground and hard fit having run twice this year already. He does face some interesting rivals, however, not least Samuel Colt, a Curragh maiden winner in late October, though it is unusual that one has no entries beyond today, while it would be no surprise if Chicago Critic stepped forward on his Naas return where he seemed to blow up late having travelled strongly.

As is often the case, the race for fillies, the Ballylinch Stud ‘Priory Belle’ Stakes at 2.55, has drawn the biggest field of the trials. Kitty Rose might prove the pick of those with form in black type races already but there a number with potential stepping up in grade for the first time, not least recent maiden winners Money Dancer and Wendla. Money Dancer beat a good prospect from Ballydoyle on debut at the Curragh last month, travelling strongly and knuckling down well late despite greenness, while Wendla won with more in hand than the margin at Naas, held up in her run for much of the straight. Illinois looks a deserving favourite in the PW McGrath Memorial Stakes (3.30) having run well in a Group 1 in France on his final start, backing up quickly after a maiden win, but perhaps the most interesting betting race on the card is the 1888 Restaurant Handicap at 4.05 where ENTHRALLING looks overpriced.