Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for Irish 2,000 Guineas day

Our Irish form expert Tony Keenan has one selection for Irish 2,000 Guineas day at the Curragh.

Irish racing tips: Saturday May 25 1pt win Saturn in 4.15 Curragh at 9/2 (General)

The standout feature of racing at the Curragh yesterday evening was the dominance of front-runners, six of the eight winners making all including 100/1 and 50/1 winners, while only one horse was able to come from of the pace to win; that was State Actor and it is probably fair to say he had a bit in hand! It looked more a ground than a wind thing and it will be interesting to see if it persists for today’s Irish 2,000 Guineas card; the going will be broadly similar with a fresh strip of ground up the far rail and it is forecast to be windier though that looks likely to be more of a headwind in the straight. On a tricky card overall, SATURN might be the way to go for a selection in the Infinite Energy Handicap at 4:15, the likelihood that he will be ridden close to the pace no negative. He looked like he would struggle to live up to his illustrious pedigree (by Galileo, out of Alpha Centauri) early on but like his dam, he seems to enjoy a fast surface and has improved since getting it the last twice with the tongue-tie also a positive addition.