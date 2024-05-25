Sporting Life
Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for Irish 2,000 Guineas day

By Tony Keenan
11:21 · SAT May 25, 2024

Our Irish form expert Tony Keenan has one selection for Irish 2,000 Guineas day at the Curragh.

Irish racing tips: Saturday May 25

1pt win Saturn in 4.15 Curragh at 9/2 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The standout feature of racing at the Curragh yesterday evening was the dominance of front-runners, six of the eight winners making all including 100/1 and 50/1 winners, while only one horse was able to come from of the pace to win; that was State Actor and it is probably fair to say he had a bit in hand!

It looked more a ground than a wind thing and it will be interesting to see if it persists for today’s Irish 2,000 Guineas card; the going will be broadly similar with a fresh strip of ground up the far rail and it is forecast to be windier though that looks likely to be more of a headwind in the straight.

On a tricky card overall, SATURN might be the way to go for a selection in the Infinite Energy Handicap at 4:15, the likelihood that he will be ridden close to the pace no negative.

He looked like he would struggle to live up to his illustrious pedigree (by Galileo, out of Alpha Centauri) early on but like his dam, he seems to enjoy a fast surface and has improved since getting it the last twice with the tongue-tie also a positive addition.

A winner over a mile-and-a-half at Dundalk in November when he showed good attitude, and those battling qualities were again seen when he won at Leopardstown over 10 furlongs earlier this month, pulling clear with what looked a well-treated runner-up despite a steady pace to win by a nose, the third winning here last evening.

Saturn looks a horse that will be better when he goes back up to 12 furlongs but he coped well with this trip last time and there should be more pace on here in this bigger field which will suit while the cheekpieces that are applied should sharpen him up enough to show he is still well-treated at this trip.

The readiness of the Ballydoyle runners is the question that looms over the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas at 3:40 while River Tiber also has stamina to prove. Rosallion should be hard to beat, his career trending sharply upwards bar one run on slow ground and is probably a decent odds-on shot.

The other Group action on the card is similarly tricky. It doesn’t look the strongest Gain Marble Hill at 1:55 but time will reveal more while there is a bit too much English form to unravel in the Weatherbys Ireland Greenlands Stakes at 2:30 for my liking.

Sumiha and Raise You have made their way to the top of the market in the Listed Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Orby Stakes at 3:05 and that looks correct while Follow Me and Grand City Hall look the right favourites in the Finlay Volvo Handicap at 4:50.

Auburn Avenue at the bottom of the weights – and out of the handicap by four pounds – could be on a good mark having shaped well at Naas a fortnight ago but the suspicion is that a mile will suit him more.

Preview posted at 0915 BST on 25/05/2024

Click here for full Tony Keenan tipping record

