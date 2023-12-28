Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for Friday December 29

Tony Keenan considers the fascinating clash between State Man and Impaire Et Passe at Leopardstown before settling on a bet at Limerick.

Irish Racing Tips: Friday December 29 1pt win Magic Sadler in 2.35 Limerick at 10/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Willie Mullins has been accused of ducking and diving with his horses at times, finding the softest races available while avoiding each other, but it is hard to level that charge against him today with State Man and Impaire Et Passe set to meet in the Matheson Hurdle, the 2.20 at Leopardstown. Many – myself included – had expected the pair to take separate paths to Cheltenham in March and a clash with Constitution Hill but instead we should get some idea of their relative merits earlier than anticipated. At the current prices, I would lean towards Impaire Et Passe; he faced Teahupoo under that one’s ideal conditions in the Hatton’s Grace and did not have things go his way, over-racing for much of the contest and forced to the lead sooner than his rider wanted. One notable feature of that run was his slick hurdling which should help him back at two miles though State Man is no slouch in that regard, either.

The rest of the Leopardstown card looks tough and the Connolly’s Red Mills Irish EBF Auction Maiden Hurdle, the 2.35 at Limerick, makes more appeal. Iceberg Theory has a decent level of form but has not seemed any better than that whereas MAGIC SADLER, on the other hand, shaped a lot better than the bare result last time at Clonmel and might be overpriced. Ciaran Murphy’s five-year-old had some decent efforts in points earlier this year, including a second to Hens Tooth who won a bumper easily at this track on Wednesday before winning next time from a pair that won races afterwards.