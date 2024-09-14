Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for Curragh

In-form Irish racing expert Tony Keenan has two big price selections for this afternoon's meeting at the Curragh.

Irish racing tips: Saturday September 28 0.5pt win Ukiyo in the Curragh 4.20 at 20/1 (General) 0.5pt e.w. Chicago Fireball in the Curragh 5.30 at 10/1 (General. 1,2,3,4,5 1/5) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

"He is DEFINITELY well-handicapped" | Cambridgeshire Handicap tips | Newmarket preview

It is one of the more unusual days in the Irish flat season, one where horses of decent, but far from outstanding, ability get to run for huge prizemoney in the Goffs-sponsored sales races, though things would have been different had The Lion In Winter not missed the feature with a bruised foot. As it stands, an effort in the low-100s might be needed to take the €495,000 first prize in the Goffs Million at 3:45 with something in the mid-80s (at a push) required for the Goffs 500 (2:00). Nice work if you can get it, though nothing jumps out in either race. The classy juvenile race on the card is the Montane Developments Beresford Stakes at 2:35, an open-looking contest where the English-trained Windlord has shortened since declarations. He was impressive when returning from a short break at York last time, but his price offers no juice now, with Tennessee Stud perhaps the most interesting of the rest.

He achieved the rare feat of beating a second-time-out Ballydoyle runner that ran well on debut at Tipperary last time, those types just seeming to win all season, the pair pulling eight and a half lengths clear of the third. The drop back to a mile may not be ideal but he looks a good prospect. It is the usual story with the SBK Joe McGrath Premier Handicap at 3:10, a competitive contest where the draw will play its part. Greek Flower has been luckless in terms of draw all season and stall 7 of 17 today might not be wonderful but she looks well-handicapped judged on her eye-catching seventh in the Bold Lad last time. It might be prudent to see how the draw plays out in the earlier sprint, however. The key form line in the Fitzpatricks Mercedese-Benz Maiden at 4:20 looks to be the course-and-distance maiden won by Tina’s Indian five weeks ago. White Clover and Pansy Poe made the frame then but their ratings of 73 tell you what they are capable of though the first-time cheekpieces could improve White Clover.

There were a couple in behind that showed promise that day, however. Just For One Day finished fourth having not travelled in the middle part of the race but the penny seemed to be dropping late, and has a chance, but perhaps the seventh UKIYO is worth a small play. She was first-time-out that day, and came home well amidst greenness, not knocked about late, and probably improved next time at Down Royal despite not really advancing her rating. The downhill five furlongs there looked much too sharp for her, but she did best of those held after a wide trip, likely to have been much closer to placed horses at least if given a stiffer test. She gets that today and has a higher draw than most of the fancied runners which should be an advantage.

CHICAGO FIREBALL finished seventh in the Cambridgeshire last time but that is better than it looks as he was in the wrong part of the track, and he looks a big player in the SBK Handicap at 5:30. He did best of those that raced far side on the day, likely paying for being part of an overly strong pace too, and already two runners from that side of the track, Vera’s Secret and Soaring Monarch, have come out and won premier handicaps. Chicago Fireball drops in grade today and holds good claims. Preview posted at 0912 on 28/09/2024