Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan Fairyhouse Monday best bet

Irish jumps racing expert Tony Keenan looks ahead to today's action at Fairyhouse.

Irish racing tips: Monday April 1 1pt Fil Dor in 4.20 Fairyhouse (8/1 Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook, 13/2 and 6/1 general) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The BoyleSports Irish Grand National (5:00) has dipped in quality and depth this season, Easter’s proximity to Cheltenham and Aintree coming up contributing factors though likely not as impactful as there being lots of opportunities for this sort of horse and not enough of those horses to go around. Since the prizemoney for the race was increased in 2017, the Easter Monday feature has always filled while the top weight was rated at least 153, with a couple in the 160s, but this year there are only 21 runners and Minella Cocooner heads the weights on 148. It is thus just another classy staying handicap chase where it is easy to give plenty chances without coming down firmly on anything.

Good Time Jonny has the potential to come alive on his first run in a staying handicap chase having shaped well over shorter at the Dublin Racing Festival while We’llhavewan went like a well-treated horse in the Grand National Trial at Punchestown last time, before seeming not to get home having been ridden forward. Different tactics seem likely with him today in order to help him last the distance. Favori De Champdou is another with a chance as he goes back right-handed, his form figures that was reading:4212111421, and he looks a strong stayer that will be suited by an extended trip, but this might be a race for speculative rather than serious plays. The previous race on the card, the McInerney Properties Fairyhouse Chase at 4:20, makes more appeal. Saint Sam is officially rated 163 which places him in the top 12 Irish chasers, but that mark was achieved in weak races, and it remains to be seen how he will cope against more winter types for all that a small field seems to suit. One of those winter types is FIL DOR, who gets six pounds from the favourite, and he got back on track earlier this winter with a couple of fine efforts when runner-up to a pair of smart two-milers at Naas and Cork respectively, shaping on both occasions like a step up in trip would suit.