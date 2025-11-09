Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for today jumps meeting at Naas

It will be another week or two before the better Willie Mullins novices are out, but soft ground has seen some of his better older horses return with Spindleberry and Il Etait Temps winning at Clonmel on Thursday, and a couple more are running in the Barberstown Castle Chase (3:02) today.

Champ Kiely showed extreme versatility last season, winning Graded races over two miles on slow ground and over three miles on decent ground though the suspicion is that longer trips suit him better.

Ile Atlantique, on the other hand, never looked better than when winning over course and distance in January and seems to be one to catch fresh; he has never really delivered on the promise he has shown early in his in various campaigns but that isn’t an issue today.

Of the others, Inthepocket comes from a yard in excellent form but has been hard to train. He was well behind Ile Atlantique in that January race while the form of his initial chase runs with Facile Vega and Farren Glory is not as good as it looked at the time.

The highest rated chaser on the card doesn’t run in the Graded chase but rather the SIS Brown Lad Handicap Hurdle at 2:27. Spillane’s Tower has a mark of 163 over fences and having thrived on racing as a novice chaser, only made it to the track three times in his second season, unsuitable ground often the reason.

He is very well-in relative to this chase form but may need this en route to bigger targets, the Betfair Chase having been mentioned. Backtonormal has a similar profile, albeit not that his chase mark is nothing like as high, but he suffered a setback towards that ruled him out of the most recent spring festivals and his yard is going through a rare quiet spell.

SOMMESKY makes some appeal with the slow ground a plus to his chances. He won well on bumper debut before catching the eye on his first start over hurdles at Fairyhouse, shaping as if a stiffer test than two miles on yielding ground would suit.