Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for today at the Curragh

Tony Keenan has an each-way suggestion for today's Irish Cesarewitch as he previews a quality Curragh card.

A ground change can be expected at the Curragh this morning – and likely a significant one – with the course under an orange rain warning until 10am. That should make all races a test, not least the featured Friends Of The Curragh Irish Cesarewitch at 16:20. It looks as if the two right horses head the betting for that race in Sky Captain and The Reverend. Both were eye-catchers returning from breaks at Irish Champions Festival and come from top yards that do well in races like this. Given the huge pot on offer, this has been likely been the target for both and they should go well. The middle of the market looks much less solid, and a couple of outsiders are of interest at the bottom of the weights. Puturhandstogether won the race off nine pounds lower last year with a bit in hand and the form proved strong; both the second and third won Group races subsequently while the fifth went close in the English Cesarewitch next time. He has not been in the same form since but was gambled on off a similar mark in the Chester Cup where things went wrong when he stumbled at the start and got too far back, doing well in circumstances to finish seventh. He could bounce back under more suitable conditions today. SIRIUS also makes appeal at an even bigger price. Though her appearances have been sporadic in recent years, she has done well in races like this, winning the big amateur handicap at Galway in 2024 with a sweeping run from rear while she shaped well in this race last year, making a good move up the inner before flattening out on what was her first run in 422 days.