Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for today at the Curragh

Tony Keenan has an each-way suggestion for today's Irish Cesarewitch as he previews a quality Curragh card.
Irish racing tips: Sunday September 27
0.5pts e.w. Sirius in 16:20 the Curragh at 66/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6)
A ground change can be expected at the Curragh this morning – and likely a significant one – with the course under an orange rain warning until 10am. That should make all races a test, not least the featured Friends Of The Curragh Irish Cesarewitch at 16:20.
It looks as if the two right horses head the betting for that race in Sky Captain and The Reverend. Both were eye-catchers returning from breaks at Irish Champions Festival and come from top yards that do well in races like this. Given the huge pot on offer, this has been likely been the target for both and they should go well.
The middle of the market looks much less solid, and a couple of outsiders are of interest at the bottom of the weights. Puturhandstogether won the race off nine pounds lower last year with a bit in hand and the form proved strong; both the second and third won Group races subsequently while the fifth went close in the English Cesarewitch next time.
He has not been in the same form since but was gambled on off a similar mark in the Chester Cup where things went wrong when he stumbled at the start and got too far back, doing well in circumstances to finish seventh. He could bounce back under more suitable conditions today.
SIRIUS also makes appeal at an even bigger price. Though her appearances have been sporadic in recent years, she has done well in races like this, winning the big amateur handicap at Galway in 2024 with a sweeping run from rear while she shaped well in this race last year, making a good move up the inner before flattening out on what was her first run in 422 days.
She followed that up with an easy win on testing ground at this track the following month and seems a horse that is best off a recent run, winning second time out in both seasons with Willie Mullins. Her last run, again in the big amateur handicap at Galway, was better than it looked.
Held up in rear, she had little chance from her position but was making good late headway when meeting trouble in the straight. That was her first run of the season as she missed her intended prep a few weeks before and was likely needed and it could set her up to outrun her odds here.
The near rail looked favoured on the straight track yesterday, and perhaps the front two in the betting for the Qatar Racing And Equestrian Club Renaissance Stakes at 14:35, Power Blue and Soul Love, will dominate from stalls eight and nine.
Neither may want the ground this slow, however, and I would be inclined to dutch Big Gossey and East Hampton against them, that pair having fought out the finish of testing ground Gladness Stakes back here in March.
Big Gossey needs no introduction at this track, gets in here without a penalty and has excuses for his recent runs. He took a couple of false steps three starts back while the trips have been wrong the last twice, showing up pretty well last time in the Flying Five when meeting some trouble, enough to suggest he was in form.
East Hampton is most effective on slow ground, so the summer just gone has been of little use to him and he hinted at a revival last time at Killarney, getting too far back off a steady pace before finishing well. He has long left the impression that a slow ground six furlongs would suit with how he travels.
Curracloe looks the one to beat in the Darley Fillies Stakes at 15:45 after an impressive winning debut that has worked out well while the Celebrating County Kildare And Lexington Twinning Maiden (15:10) is a weak sprint maiden with a couple of interesting runners.
A Good Yarn caught the eye in a similar race over course-and-distance back in April and while he has been off since, it could be a positive that he is back under similar conditions for a yard that trains on the Curragh.
If in the same form, he should go close while Lilli’s Angel should also get involved. She has been improving and sharpening up with racing, breaking better from the stalls last time than on her two previous starts and this stiffer track should suit.
The 16:55, the Kwiff More Bang For Your Bet Nursery Handicap, looks competitive and a few like Matavai Bay and Closefield Beau have flashed ability in maidens. That said, none have been as eye-catching as Moon Sand last time and he looks a well-treated sort on handicap debut.
Dropping down to six furlongs then looked unlikely to suit but he shaped with promise in a well-run race. A bit slow away, he travelled well in rear and was not knocked about to finish a closing sixth and the step back up in trip looks sure to suit on both visuals and breeding.
Published at 08:34 BST on 27/09/26
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