Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for today at the Curragh

Tony Keenan guides you through today's action at the Curragh where he has a 25/1 bet.

The most valuable two-year-old race of the Irish season, the Goffs Million, comes up at 16:20 this afternoon and it has drawn its usual eclectic mix of runners. Some horses have a lot to find but are here for the deep prizemoney pool that runs down to tenth, while the trip looks less than ideal for a few of the higher-rated types. Trean is probably the one that has things most to suit. His best efforts have come over seven furlongs on slow ground, and his trainer does well in races like this. He was beaten a fair way in the National Stakes last time but shaped better than that, getting there too soon after making a move to lead two furlongs out into a strong pace. His price is only fair, however, while Ballinea Star is another with a chance as she likely needed the run last time and should be suited by this distance. The Churchill Tyres Beresford Stakes (15:10) is the other big juvenile race on the card, the sponsors having a runner in City Of Dubai though the form of his last two runs have not worked out and this looks a weak running. Noble Exhibit has been supplemented and looks the one to beat after a wide margin win last time while Tommy Quick could outrun his odds having shaped with promise last time.

A big field is engaged in the main handicap of the day, the Kwiff Supercharged Joe McGrath Handicap at 14:35. There are many with chances, not least last year’s winner Gazelle d’Or who was better than the form last time in the Flying Five, travelling well for much of the race but finding herself in the wrong part of the track. She should enjoy the return to handicap company though her draw in stall three may not be ideal. Looking at the Timeform pace maps, there is pace low to middle and CUBAN GREY could be overpriced from stall 12. He has an excellent record over course-and-distance, his form figures over the Curragh five furlongs reading:1514043, the last two of those coming in premier handicaps like this one, his sole disappointing run coming when he got hampered leaving the stalls. He ran another good race here three starts back, before being stretched by six furlongs in the Mourne Handicap at Dundalk, showing his usual early pace. His last run at Navan was poor, but he rarely runs well there and was reported to have lost a shoe, so this looks a good bounce-back spot.

The 15:45, the Izuzu Ireland Handicap, is another difficult race but perhaps Dmaniac is the most likely winner, tending to be at his best at the start and end of the season as the ground softens. He was only eighteenth in the Bold Lad last time but met plenty of trouble on his first run off a break and championship-chasing Billy Lee is a positive jockey booking. This is just the second time he has ridden for the yard per Horse Race Base. One of the most interesting runners on the card is Together Now in the last, the Equiwinner Patches Fillies Maiden at 17:25. She shaped very well on her sole start at this track nearly a year ago when runner-up to Cameo, with Thundering On not far behind, though it is a surprise that Ronan Whelan rides rather than Wayne Lordan. She could be the class of this field, but if she needs the run then something like Emberelle could take advantage. Her yard has been back among the winners lately and she ran with promise on debut at Navan. Having travelled nicely in mid-division, she got caught in a pocket and was unbalanced when asked before racing green, running on well without being knocked about.