Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for today at the Curragh

Our Irish racing expert Tony Keenan has one bet for this afternoon's card at the Curragh.
Irish racing tips: Saturday August 23
1pt win A Boy Named Susie in the Curragh 3.27 at 11/4 (General)
Of the four Curragh Saturday meetings in August, today might be the most relevant to the Irish Champions Festival, the two Group 2s for juveniles naturally leading on to equivalent Group 1s over the same course and distance in three weeks’ time.
It is not always the winners of these trials that come out on top next month, as was the case last year when Scorthy Champ reversed Futurity Stakes form with Henri Matisse in the National Stakes, but that is a problem for later!
Aidan O’Brien has won the Coolmore Stud Wootton Bassett Tom Cooper Irish EBF Futurity Stakes (3:27) 17 times and his Constitution River is odds-on to do so again after improving on a Newmarket second to win easily at Galway last time.
The Newmarket form is strong, but the value of the Galway form is hard to assess; he faced no market opposition and was sent off 1/5 while nothing down the field has done anything since.
I also wonder if he is really the intended Ballydoyle first string for this race as they have suffered several key injuries in this division which has necessitated some shuffling around of horses and targets.
Preference is for A BOY NAMED SUSIE for all his form lacks substance though that is the case with the whole field, none having run outside a maiden yet. His win at Killarney last time was visually spectacular and the horse he beat (while giving it 18lbs) at least has a mark of 79 and looks to have run to it twice. If he did the same in the Killarney race then A Boy Named Susie can be rated in the mid- to high-90s, an excellent debut figure.
He drops to seven furlongs now but that looks more a positive than a concern with how well he travelled last time while there are also intangible factors in his favour, Donnacha O’Brien often starting a decent horse out at Killarney and the trainer being fulsome in his praise of A Boy Named Susie since.
The Alpha Centauri Debutante Stakes at 4:02 is tougher to sort. Composing has been most progressive, but she did flash the tail last time and her breeding suggests she might prefer an ease in the ground while the form of Suzie Songs took a knock when Flushing Meadows was beaten next time.
That pair still look to have the best form but if forced to have a bet, Skydance makes some appeal in the place markets. She has looks to have been crying out for a stiffer test in her three races so far and might well get it here.
Slaney Drive is a deserving favourite in the Donohue Marquees Maiden at 5:1o, the form of his debut run here over the 12 furlongs last month working out very well. A drop back in trip last time looked against him and he should be more suited by stepping back up in distance now.
The remainder of the card is difficult though it was a little surprising to see the likes of Washington Street and Shaaol so prominent in the market for their respective races given both would prefer slower ground.
Preview posted at 0915 on 23/08/2025
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.