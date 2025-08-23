Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for today at the Curragh

Of the four Curragh Saturday meetings in August, today might be the most relevant to the Irish Champions Festival, the two Group 2s for juveniles naturally leading on to equivalent Group 1s over the same course and distance in three weeks’ time.

It is not always the winners of these trials that come out on top next month, as was the case last year when Scorthy Champ reversed Futurity Stakes form with Henri Matisse in the National Stakes, but that is a problem for later!

Aidan O’Brien has won the Coolmore Stud Wootton Bassett Tom Cooper Irish EBF Futurity Stakes (3:27) 17 times and his Constitution River is odds-on to do so again after improving on a Newmarket second to win easily at Galway last time.

The Newmarket form is strong, but the value of the Galway form is hard to assess; he faced no market opposition and was sent off 1/5 while nothing down the field has done anything since.

I also wonder if he is really the intended Ballydoyle first string for this race as they have suffered several key injuries in this division which has necessitated some shuffling around of horses and targets.

Preference is for A BOY NAMED SUSIE for all his form lacks substance though that is the case with the whole field, none having run outside a maiden yet. His win at Killarney last time was visually spectacular and the horse he beat (while giving it 18lbs) at least has a mark of 79 and looks to have run to it twice. If he did the same in the Killarney race then A Boy Named Susie can be rated in the mid- to high-90s, an excellent debut figure.