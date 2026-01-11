Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for today at Punchestown

Tony Keenan has his eye on a well-treated recent winner returning to fences at Punchestown this afternoon.
Irish racing tips: Sunday January 11
1pt win Gringo D'Aubrelle in 13:50 Punchestown at 11/4 (General)
Punchestown is the only Irish meeting to survive a cold weekend and the ground there has softened with overnight rain, given as soft on both tracks this morning, with more rain forecast during the day. The card itself is reasonable with a pair of Graded races, the Grade 3 Sky Bet Super Sub Novice Chase at 12:50 likely to be the pick of them.
That features five runners, all of which won last time over fences, and Predators Gold is a deserving market leader. The form of his most recent win at Navan looks the best in the field as he beat a seemingly back to form Slade Steel, the pair clear of the reliable Wingmen, and it was backed up by a strong Timeform timefigure.
Predators Gold may have been disadvantaged by racing towards the inner that day and jumped fine, already looking a better chaser than hurdler, the biggest concern being that it will come too soon for him, 36 days on from a win that came after a 582-day absence. His biggest danger could be stablemate Kappy Jy Pyke though that one might have preferred the rain to stay away as he is an uncertain stayer at this trip.
The Grade 2 Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle at 14:20 is a weaker race and the field has a strange make-up, Willie Mullins running two that haven’t been seen for 200-plus days. He did win this with Mystical Power returning from an absence but these two have different profiles, Sober off since a Royal Ascot win having won a maiden hurdle at Killarney before that when making mistakes and Free Spirit is having his first run for the yard.
Road Exile for Gordon Elliott looks to have the best maiden hurdle form by dint of his win at Navan last month and has the chance of getting left alone in the lead here though this track may not play to his strength. The softening ground is in his favour, however, though this might be a race to pass.
Elliott looks to have a leading chance in the Sky Bet Extra Places Amateur National (Q.R.) Handicap Chase at 13:50, however. This looks competitive but GRINGO D’AUBRELLE has the potential to be well-treated on his fifth chase start but the first real chance he has had to win a race over fences.
He was a good novice hurdler, including when finishing second in the Moscow Flyer on this card in 2022, but missed the guts of three years before returning last season where his trainer understandably built him up slowly though he did put in one of his better efforts in this race last year.
He was off again after that but caught the eye on return at Navan in November before winning a Listed handicap hurdle there on his next start in good style and now gets to compete off a chase mark 18lbs lower than his hurdle one.
It is always a worry how such a horse will carry his form to a different discipline, but his yard continues in excellent heart, and he looks the most likely winner by a fair way.
The closing Albert Bartlett Triple Crown Series Qualifier Handicap Hurdle at 15:20 is a good race, runners needing to be in the four to qualify for the final back here at the festival, and plenty have chances with most interesting being Olympy De Cerisy, Littlefoot and Plunkett Street at the prices.
The last named is consistent for a low-grade horse and after doing well on the flat this past season, has taken well to handicap hurdles of late. He was in front a long way from home at Cork two starts back before winning with a bit in hand at Thurles last time and has a decent chance provided the ground doesn’t become too testing.
Published at 08:26 GMT on 11/01/26
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.