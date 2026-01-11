Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for today at Punchestown

Punchestown is the only Irish meeting to survive a cold weekend and the ground there has softened with overnight rain, given as soft on both tracks this morning, with more rain forecast during the day. The card itself is reasonable with a pair of Graded races, the Grade 3 Sky Bet Super Sub Novice Chase at 12:50 likely to be the pick of them.

That features five runners, all of which won last time over fences, and Predators Gold is a deserving market leader. The form of his most recent win at Navan looks the best in the field as he beat a seemingly back to form Slade Steel, the pair clear of the reliable Wingmen, and it was backed up by a strong Timeform timefigure.

Predators Gold may have been disadvantaged by racing towards the inner that day and jumped fine, already looking a better chaser than hurdler, the biggest concern being that it will come too soon for him, 36 days on from a win that came after a 582-day absence. His biggest danger could be stablemate Kappy Jy Pyke though that one might have preferred the rain to stay away as he is an uncertain stayer at this trip.

The Grade 2 Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle at 14:20 is a weaker race and the field has a strange make-up, Willie Mullins running two that haven’t been seen for 200-plus days. He did win this with Mystical Power returning from an absence but these two have different profiles, Sober off since a Royal Ascot win having won a maiden hurdle at Killarney before that when making mistakes and Free Spirit is having his first run for the yard.

Road Exile for Gordon Elliott looks to have the best maiden hurdle form by dint of his win at Navan last month and has the chance of getting left alone in the lead here though this track may not play to his strength. The softening ground is in his favour, however, though this might be a race to pass.

Elliott looks to have a leading chance in the Sky Bet Extra Places Amateur National (Q.R.) Handicap Chase at 13:50, however. This looks competitive but GRINGO D’AUBRELLE has the potential to be well-treated on his fifth chase start but the first real chance he has had to win a race over fences.

He was a good novice hurdler, including when finishing second in the Moscow Flyer on this card in 2022, but missed the guts of three years before returning last season where his trainer understandably built him up slowly though he did put in one of his better efforts in this race last year.