Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for today at Navan

Irish form expert Tony Keenan sifts through today's Navan card and comes down on a bet in the big betting race of the day.

The ground has been the story of the nascent jumps season, though Navan avoided wholesale non-runners yesterday at least, those that were withdrawn coming out mainly on the chase track where the going was faster than over hurdles. Gordon Elliott is of the view that SEARCH FOR GLORY prefers soft ground, but his best two runs last season came over three miles at left-handed tracks while running on a decent surface, so he could be overpriced in the BAR 1 Betting Troytown Handicap Chase at 15:00.

The first of those came when runner-up in the Paddy Power at Christmas when he chased home Favori De Champdou. At the time, it was a touch disappointing that the younger Search For Glory could not beat his older rival but that one was enjoying an Indian summer, winning off 140 then and finishing the season with a sixth-place effort off 157 in the Grand National. Search For Glory was pulled up next time in the Thyestes but raced around the unfavoured inner at Gowran and then ran a cracker in the Ultima, looking the likely winner when unseating at the last. Furthermore, he had to overcome a bad trip to get there, racing as wide as any for most of the race and getting involved in a bumping match turning in. He was pulled up next time in the Irish Grand National, but it is easy to forgive that final run of a busy season, and it is a bigger concern that he ran down the field in this race on return last year. However, he was three wins from three runs on seasonal return prior to that, and most of the runners here are off a break given the weather so looks worth chancing at the odds. His claiming jockey also gets on well with him. Of the fancied runners, The Wallpark finally gets his conditions over fences and may be able to put it together though that possibility is factored into his price, while Kish Bank is dangerous if he can get into a rhythm over the early fences.

The BAR 1 Betting 'Bet 10 Get 50' Tara Handicap Hurdle (13:50) is another strong handicap on the card, and Mart Lane deserves to be favourite having improved for a step up in trip last time. His price is tight enough, however, and Paddy’s Milestone is another player. He has an excellent record fresh, and won this race off a break last year, before failing to see out the extended three miles back here on his next start. A darker one with a chance is Beyond Your Dreams. He was well-fancied for the Fred Winter once upon a time and has dropped in the weights since moving yards in the last year. There were hints of a revival on the flat last time at the Curragh when he kept on well down the unfavoured part of the track while not getting knocked about and the tongue-tie goes on here. Punchestown Champion Bumper winner With Nolimit looks the one to beat in the John Lynch Carpets & Flooring Monksfield Novice Hurdle at 13:15. He is not a flashy type but had plenty in hand last time at Down Royal while his trainer has an excellent record in the race. Reaching High is his main market rival but has yet to convince with his jumping and perhaps one of the outsiders can chase him home, with the in-form Tountinna as good an option as any.