Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for today at Navan

It feels like déjà vu all over again with Navan this afternoon, another Irish meeting in 2026 to get through an inspection and due to be run on heavy ground, and a pair of Grade 2s are the features.

Both look difficult. The William Hill Boyne Hurdle (14:50) has become a race that draws horses with a bit to prove recently and this year is no different.

Staffordshire Knot was going the wrong way last season, but Gordon Elliott has done well to get him back this term, his last four runs the best of his career, but he never fully convinces with his attitude and hung in the finish of the Galmoy last time.

Finding one to beat him isn’t easy, however. Hiddenvalley Lake has an excellent record fresh though has missed a couple of obvious targets this season and his yard has been quiet since the turn of the year while Maxxum tends to pop up in races like this but has been below form in two runs this season.

Oscars Brother has taken well to fences and looks the horse best suited by conditions in the William Hill Racing Bet Builder Ten Up Novice Chase at 15:50 though it is a worry that his trainer has tended to build him back to form off a break and he returns from a 78-day absence here. There may be bigger targets down the line.

In the Ryan's Cleaning Apple's Jade Mares Novice Hurdle (14:20), Zanoosh is a deserving favourite after winning a competitive handicap over course and distance last time, but CHANGEYOURSTARS may prove her biggest danger.

She finished ahead of the favourite in a maiden hurdle at Fairyhouse in November when she was second despite being sent off a big price and was a little unlucky too, caught for room in the straight and making a mistake at the second last.