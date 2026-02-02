Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for today at Navan

Irish racing expert Tony Keenan looks ahead to today's Navan meeting and he's got a selection in the Listed novice hurdle.
Irish racing tips: Sunday February 8
0.5pts e.w. Changeyourstars in 14:40 Navan at 20/1 (Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3) - 18/1 General
It feels like déjà vu all over again with Navan this afternoon, another Irish meeting in 2026 to get through an inspection and due to be run on heavy ground, and a pair of Grade 2s are the features.
Both look difficult. The William Hill Boyne Hurdle (14:50) has become a race that draws horses with a bit to prove recently and this year is no different.
Staffordshire Knot was going the wrong way last season, but Gordon Elliott has done well to get him back this term, his last four runs the best of his career, but he never fully convinces with his attitude and hung in the finish of the Galmoy last time.
Finding one to beat him isn’t easy, however. Hiddenvalley Lake has an excellent record fresh though has missed a couple of obvious targets this season and his yard has been quiet since the turn of the year while Maxxum tends to pop up in races like this but has been below form in two runs this season.
Oscars Brother has taken well to fences and looks the horse best suited by conditions in the William Hill Racing Bet Builder Ten Up Novice Chase at 15:50 though it is a worry that his trainer has tended to build him back to form off a break and he returns from a 78-day absence here. There may be bigger targets down the line.
In the Ryan's Cleaning Apple's Jade Mares Novice Hurdle (14:20), Zanoosh is a deserving favourite after winning a competitive handicap over course and distance last time, but CHANGEYOURSTARS may prove her biggest danger.
She finished ahead of the favourite in a maiden hurdle at Fairyhouse in November when she was second despite being sent off a big price and was a little unlucky too, caught for room in the straight and making a mistake at the second last.
That was her first run in the hood and tongue-tie combination, and they seem to suit her well as she backed that run up with a win at Limerick over Christmas where she was again better than the form in a race that produced a good Timeform timefigure.
Trapped down the inner turning in, she needed to be switched to get a run and did well to pick up the leader who had gotten first run (replay below).
It tends to be difficult for handicap debutants to make an impact, but I am inclined to make an exception for Belladona Princess in the 15:20, Gibney's Of Malahide Handicap Hurdle.
She caught the eye when third in a maiden hurdle at Naas in mid-December, staying on well from midfield in the manner of one that would get further, and the form has worked out very well since, the second, fourth, sixth and seventh all winning since.
She ran behind Changeyourstars at Christmas but that was just 12 days later and a mark of 104 looks lenient here as she steps up in distance, and the relatively small field is a positive for one with little experience.
The William Hill Each Way Extra Handicap Chase at 16:20 is competitive, though Gringo d’Aubrelle will be hard to beat if he jumps around, though that is a worry after he walked through a fence last time at Punchestown.
Hermino Aa is another to put into the mix. He was gambled on last time at Cork but looked to find the ground too fast, outpaced before running on, and conditions should suit him better now though he is returning from a break.
Published at 08:35 GMT on 08/02/26
