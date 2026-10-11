Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for today at Naas

Irish racing expert Tony Keenan has an each-way selection on today's card at Naas - check out his latest Sunday preview.

It is the last flat meeting of the season at Naas, and the second of two days racing with the ground providing a good test based on yesterday. The sprint track seemed to ride fair then, which is unusual on slower going, while those that raced on the pace did best on the round course. There is seven yards of fresh ground for this afternoon. The feature is the Colm White Bookmaker Beggar's End Handicap at 16:15 in which the third, fourth and fifth from the Irish Cesarewitch a fortnight ago make quick reappearances. They have their chances, but neither Galileo Dame (2/25 lifetime) nor Shoda (3/17 lifetime) are serial winners. Eben Zabeel looks the pick of the front of the market. He should have won on his last flat run at Limerick in June, an outing that led him and his rider to being banned and has been in good order over jumps lately. The tongue-tie goes back on, and his yard have had an excellent year in races like this, winning five premier handicaps (flat and jumps) in 2026.

Of those at bigger prices, Counting Coup makes some appeal. He is two from two on slow ground and is one of the least exposed in the field. His last run during ICF is easy to forgive – the ground was faster than ideal, it was a steady pace, and he raced too keen yet was beaten less than three lengths. His forward going run style from a low draw should be an advantage. There are two Listed races for fillies and mares and Beset looks a solid favourite in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Bluebell Stakes at 15:40. Everything looks right for her in terms of ground and trip while she is relatively fresh for time of year though all this is reflected in her price. Her stablemate Acula is a potential improver at a bigger price, winning a strong maiden last time with more in hand than the margin, while Caught U Sleeping has been busy but has excellent course form. The front end of the market in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Garnet Stakes (15:05) may be weaker. Faiyum has the best form, but she has developed a bad habit of racing too keenly. Perhaps she will get away with it down in trip and class, but her price looks short enough. Princess Child will enjoy the ground but seems to prefer tighter tracks and continues to race awkwardly while Glyfada is off a break here. Rebel Wave has been one of the most progressive fillies around in the second half of the season, doing well to win from off the pace at Gowran on her penultimate start when she beat a course specialist before an excellent win at ICF. She was only rated 82 then but the way she made up ground in the straight was impressive while perhaps being in the wrong part of the track. QUEEN’S REIGN might be more overpriced, however. She comes her fresher than most and goes well on slow ground. She has gone close in races like this before, including last time at Baden-Baden where she really should have won, travelling well down the inner in the straight but repeatedly denied a clear run before finally getting room and finishing strongly into third. I won’t pretend to have a deep knowledge of that form, but she was an unlucky loser, and this is not a particularly strong Listed race, while she should improve for that run, her first since April.