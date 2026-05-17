Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for today at Naas

Tony Keenan is back with a look ahead to today's Royal Ascot trials card at Naas - he has two selections to consider.

Irish racing tips: Sunday May 17 0.5pts win New Radical in 13:56 Naas at 28/1 (General) 1pt win Solana Beach in 15:26 Naas at 3/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

It is Royal Ascot Trials Day at Naas, and most of the obvious trials for Ascot take place on the sprint track, something that presents a challenge for punters. The straight track at Naas tends to produce transient draw biases, typically favouring the near side on slower ground, but then there was a meeting eight days ago where low numbers dominated. The ground is unknown, given as good as of 8am, but rain is forecast to start mid-morning and hang around through the meeting. Perhaps the races on the round track, several of them interesting, make more punting appeal. Guardian Of Realm heads the betting for the Twydil/Clovelly Irish EBF Fillies Maiden at 15:26 but may be worth opposing. Her stable had a double yesterday but have been quiet in the first quarter of the flat season but more concerning is the waywardness she showed last time at Dundalk. The first-time hood will need to settle her. Elmakaya caught the eye on debut, but that form has not worked out, and her yard are also quiet, so the preference is for SOLANA BEACH. She was second at Gowran 25 days ago but should have finished closer to the 98-rated winner, going fine when trying for a gap on the inner over two furlongs out before getting squeezed out.

She had to be taken back and switched for a run, picking up well under tender handling and posting the fastest final furlong sectional in the race per Course Track, shaping clear second best. The extra furlong is an unknown, but she should be favourite for this.

The opening Royal Ascot Trials at Naas Rated Race (13:56) is a strong race of its type where a host of maiden winners take on one with proven handicap form in Bobby McGee. It is possible that the first group of horses has been put in too high in the weights and the solid, hardened one may have an edge, only going up five pounds for a premier handicap win over course and distance last time. Bobby McGee looks a little overpriced and NEW RADICAL is another interesting one at a big price. He built on a decent debut at Dundalk to win at Bellewstown last time, coming from near last and having to wait for a run before picking up sharply, pulling clear a long way with one that was race-fit and had good form. The distant fourth from that race has won since and he looks a big price.