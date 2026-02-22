Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for today at Naas

Our Irish racing expert Tony Keenan has one selection for this afternoon's card at Naas and he's happy to hang tight until the lucky last.

This afternoon’s card at Naas used to be their Cheltenham trials card, but fashion has dictated that it is too close to the main event nowadays, though there are still links between the two meetings. Chief among them is the presence of former Champion Chase winner Captain Guinness in the William Hill Racing Bet Builder Chase at 16:30 though there are significant concerns about whether he can run to his mark of 157 at the age of 11 after a couple of poor efforts this season. Blood Destiny is four years younger, but he too may be out of form; he looked like a two miler as a novice chaser, but connections have campaigned him over further for much of the time since and I am not sure that has entirely worked out. He was off a break last time, however, and may improve for that run but this looks a good opportunity for Touch Me Not. He has overdone it in the lead in competitive handicap chases the last twice at Fairyhouse but should find a less competitive lead here and the furlong shorter trip should suit too. Even with his penalty, he looks the most likely winner. The 15:30 is the last qualifier for the Pertemps Final and it is one of the weakest. Melbourne Shamrock has been put in quite short for a horse with a suspect attitude though the cheekpieces may help and he had little chance in a steadily run race last time.

Minella Sixo may be the overpriced one. He put up a couple of good efforts in Graded races as a novice hurdler before losing his way but has been getting back on track lately while his mark has dropped. He finished sixth in a much more competitive handicap hurdle than this last time at the DRF in a first-time visor (retained here) and while he was beaten a long way, he was the only one in the field to come from off the pace, finishing off well having been out of the picture, literally and figuratively, after the second last. The 17:00, the William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Nas Na Riogh Novice Handicap Chase, might be the best race on the card and JP McManus sets a puzzle for punters with five runners, four of which are rated lower over fences than hurdles. Goraibhmaithagat is an obvious player after catching the eye over course and distance last time, not knocked about late, while the cheekpieces could be a good move on Three In A Row who has promised a bit more than he has delivered the last twice. Preference is for RUSHEEN, who beat both last time, and was not all out to do so. He was returning from a 278-day break then having joined a yard that had started to hit form, and he jumped well near the lead, his jockey not needing to ask for everything until late in the race. He got seven pounds for that win but three of them come back with John Shinnick taking over and he may well improve for that first run too. He looks overpriced.