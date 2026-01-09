Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for today at Naas

There's Grade 1 action from Naas this afternoon and our expert has a selection in the staying novice chase on the card.
Irish racing tips: Friday January 9
1pts win Flicker Of Hope in 14:43 Naas at 100/30 (bet365, William Hill)
The first Irish Grade 1 of 2026 got a belated go-ahead at Naas this morning, and the Ballymore Novice Hurdle at 13:43 looks set to be an informative contest, not least with what it might reveal about the Willie Mullins novice hurdle team that has underwhelmed thus far.
Mullins has two leading chances here, however, and Paul Townend hardly had an easy choice between them. His mount, Saint Baco, has hurdle form that has worked out better than Sortudo, though the latter holds an excellent piece of bumper form at Fairyhouse last Easter where he beat I’ll Sort That, a Grade 3 winner since, by 12 lengths in an excellent Timeform timefigure.
Both the Closutton runners have similar profiles over hurdles, one run and one win, as do a few others in the field but perhaps the overpriced runner is one with more experience, Letos. He took a few goes to win but was value for more than the bare margin when winning the Brown Lad over this course and distance in November, doing little in front, while the form could hardly have worked out better.
He got a decent pace to run at that day which seemed to suit and same seems likely here, which was not the case when he stepped up to three miles last time at Carlisle, a distance that stretched him as he raced keenly and had a wide trip with little cover. He doesn’t deserve to be among the outsiders despite others being open to more improvement.
The opening race, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle at 12:43, is reasonably deep and my lean would be towards Shadys Lady who has run a pair of excellent races at this track and had excuses for her defeat at Roscommon. Barley Lane is a dangerous addition to the field, however, having not been among the initial declarations on Sunday.
The closing Race And Stay Handicap Chase (15:45) is competitive though Mount Frisco has the look of one that could win something like this, his mark dropping as he runs into form, but perhaps a better race for a bet might be the Easyfix Equine Novice Chase at 14:43, a new race for this card.
FLICKER OF HOPE has broadly similar claims to a few of his rivals but, hopefully crucially, his chase runs thus far have come over shorter trips and there is the potential for improvement up in distance.
He made a reasonable start over fences over two miles at Wexford in October before winning over half a mile further at Fairyhouse the following month. The form of that run has not particularly worked out but he did well to win over a trip short of his best while they are also on the inner track that day which would not have suited either.
His best performances over hurdles came when his stamina was drawn out, notably when winning the Listed 3m1f handicap hurdle at Navan last season, perhaps the stiffest test in Ireland over hurdles, and he had some good horses behind like Oscars Brother and Gaoth Chuil.
Mark Fahey has placed him well throughout his career, rarely over-facing him ahead of time, and this looks another good spot for him to continue his progression.
Published at 08:35 GMT on 09/01/26
