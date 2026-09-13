Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for today at Leopardstown

Tony Keenan guides you through today's action on day two of Irish Champions Weekend at the Curragh.

The action on day two of Irish Champions Festival moves to the Curragh where the ground will be a little slower than yesterday at Leopardstown, conditions turning out to be surprisingly fast. Four Group 1s make up half of the card, the two for older horses contrasting contests. The final classic of the year in Ireland, Comer Group International Irish St. Leger at 16:35, has drawn just seven runners and should be a formality for serial winner Scandinavia, whereas there are 18 in the BAR 1 Betting Flying Five Stakes at 15:25 which looks typical of Group 1 sprints this season. Most of the Irish runners in the Flying Five are expected to struggle, the exception being Comanche Brave. He travelled strongly when winning the July Cup last time so may be able to cope with the drop in trip though the slower ground is an unknown with him.

Many of the British horses hold similar claims, and it could be a case of who gets the hop of the ball on the day as it has been all season, with Cover Up perhaps the one that is overpriced today. He has done well over five furlongs since joining this yard, including winning the Sapphire over course and distance in July, and while that form has not worked out, he has several other good efforts in his back catalogue. It is easy to excuse his run in the Nunthorpe last time when he met trouble at a track that would emphasise speed more than he would like. The two juvenile Group 1s over seven furlongs are probably the most interesting races on the card. Sun Goddess heads the market in the Moyglare Stud Stakes at 14:50 and has looked good the last twice but GREEN EMPRESS shaped at least as well when a closing second to the market leader in the Airlie Stud here in June, conceding first run.

Sun Goddess has likely improved since then, but so has Green Empress, returning from a short break and a minor setback to win the Debutante last time with much more in hand than the bare margin, travelling strongly but only getting a gap late to lead on the line. Her trainer is of the view that she will come forward again for that run, while she is more proven at the trip than Sun Goddess, and I would have them closer in the betting. In the Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes at 16:00, the unexposed horses look underpriced. Monogram was brilliant on debut last month, but he was slow at the stalls and green, so this is a big ask 22 days later, while the form of the Futurity Stakes won by Giant Sequoia took a couple of knocks in the Golden Fleece yesterday. It has already been a good weekend for supplemented horses, and Haffner is another of those. He looks overpriced and this track should suit his grinding style a lot better than the ones he has raced at lately while the form of his Acomb win has been boosted. Folsom Blues is another that looks value with this step up in trip sure to suit while he is also proven on slower ground.

Hotazhell (noseband) wins the Irish Champion