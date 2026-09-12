Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for today at Leopardstown

Tony Keenan guides you through today's action on day one of Irish Champions Weekend at Leopardstown.

It is the thirteenth year of Irish Champions Festival/Weekend, and both the quality and depth look as strong as ever this afternoon at Leopardstown where all nine races have full each-way betting and the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes (17:00) has drawn the first three from the Juddmonte International. I would lean towards Constitution River reversing form with the two that beat him at York. Things went wrong for him in that race, and while he brought some of that on himself by racing keenly, there was no prior evidence of an inclination to do that, while he was also off a break too. It is a concern that he was beating the same pool of horses beforehand, however, so I am in no rush towards forcing a bet at the price. The Coolmore America 'Justify' Matron Stakes at 15:55 sees Blue Bolt versus Precise, round three, and it is a little surprising that the latter has not gone 1o furlongs yet. The track setup today might suit her; whereas the configuration has been tight for most of the Thursday meetings this summer, they are racing 24 yards off the innermost line this afternoon and that more galloping layout may help Precise. The HKJC World Pool Golden Fleece Stakes (14:45) is the third Group 1 on the card, and a new one at that. It seems the ideal race for the type of horse Ballydoyle train, and Darkness Falls is respected as their stable selected though it is a little surprising that he has been parachuted into this race late, just a fortnight on from an impressive maiden win at the Curragh. His price looks only ok, however, and there are several other interesting runners. Green Dreamer should be suited by stepping up in trip but the form of his Futurity third is a little questionable, the four runners finishing in a heap, while the Shakespeare he beat here was the not the same horse that won last time at the Curragh. Victory Speech and Jesus Green are outsiders that could outrun their odds too.

The World Pool Bet with The Tote Kilternan Stakes at 15:15 is as good a Group 3 as has been run all year. Purview has looked a potential star in two starts this season and is off a break with a penalty while course specialist Green Impact seems at his best here. Thread Of Gold is markedly up in class, but there was a wow factor with how he won last time at Galway and he has course form too. Quddwah looks a solid favourite in the Tonybet Solonaway Stakes at 16:25. He returns from an 168-day break but has an excellent record fresh. It is doubtful that anything else in the field could finish second to Ombudsman, even allowing that Meydan form does not always carry back to Europe, while his record below Group 1 level is outstanding, his form figures under such circumstances reading:1111112141. Everything looks right for a big run. The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Sovereign Path Handicap at 14:10 has a few standing dishes for this sort of race in the field, the likes of Vafortino, Gleneagle Bay and Rahmi all holding chances. But perhaps a less exposed runner like LL Koulsty can outrun his odds. He was well-positioned when third in a Listed race last time, but it was still a fine effort, and it is possible his wide draw is no negative with the track opened out this afternoon. Several recent winners of this race have come wide. I am not sure about stall one for Night Moon in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Petingo Handicap (17:35) but he is an otherwise interesting runner. He was one of the most impressive handicap winners of the season at Fairyhouse in June, the well-run mile and six suiting him, while the strong in trip combined with a steady pace last time at Galway looked all against him. He had a wide trip then too and did well in the circumstances to finish third, while Truth Be Told is another with a chance. The Michael Grassick-trainer runner did very well to win from off the pace here in May and looked an unlucky loser last time at Ballinrobe too. Luck will be needed as he tends to be held up but he appeals as well-handicapped. There are a few potentially well-treated ones in the World Pool Bet with Tote Autumn Fillies Handicap at 6:10. Aviatrice brings some strong form at mile into the race, while Rebel Wave did very well to win from behind at Gowran last time. At the prices, QUEBEC may be the play, however. She was bought from Germany to join Joseph O’Brien last year and was initially highly tried in Group races early in the season, making a decent start at this track in May before cutting little ice next time at the Curragh, albeit returned to the track quickly.