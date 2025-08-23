Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for today at Leopardstown

The summer just gone was a fine one, and all the main flat festivals were run on decent going, but the weather has turned in the last fortnight and the Irish Champions Festival will be different with Leopardstown clerk of the course Lorcan Wyer saying that ‘it's the slowest ground we've had for this weekend in many a year’.

That lack of recent soft ground might well produce upsets though the two it should suit in the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes at 5:30 are Anmaat and White Birch. Both shaped better than the result when they met in the Tattersalls Gold Cup in May though their lack of a recent run is a concern, Anmaat perhaps aiming back at Ascot next month and White Birch maybe more of an early season horse.

Cercene’s form is as good as any in the Coolmore America 'Justify' Matron Stakes (4:25), her figures in Group 1s reading 312, and she seems more genuine than some of her rivals, notably January who has snatched defeat from the jaws of victory the last twice, something her trainer has even commented on in the run up to the race.

Aidan O’Brien is trying something new with her by putting on cheekpieces at least. The negative with Cercene is the ground, her peak effort coming on good to firm at Royal Ascot though she did handle a testing surface last time in the Nassau for all that race was messy.

Another race with little soft ground form is the CMG Group Stakes at 3:50 and It’s A Heartbeat is an intriguing runner. John O’Donoghue has kept her away from fast ground during the summer since she bolted up in a Curragh maiden in June and she produced a carbon copy of that win when upped in grade for a handicap at the same track last month, that race coming in a good Timeform timefigure.

She was weak in the betting then after an 80-day break so there should be improvement for the run, and the strong suspicion is that slower ground will suit her even better. Her price has contracted markedly since declarations, however.

Both Johnny Murtagh horses, Alakazi and Chicago Critic, have good claims in the Tonybet Solonaway Stakes (4:55) for all the ground is slower than they might like. They raced against each other in the obvious trial for this, the Desmond Stakes over course and distance last month, and both were better than the bare form.

Alakazi looked in need of a stiffer test which he will get here as the Leopardstown track will be at its widest and is the type of improving three-year-old his trainer does well with while Seamie Heffernan overdid the hold-up tactics on Chicago Critic and he finished better than anything.

Diamond Necklace is the headline act in the opening Ballylinch Stud Irish EBF Ingabelle Stakes at 2:15 though she might be a beatable favourite looking at the form of her debut win. A few of the fancied ones disappointed in that race while two that have come out of the race have run poorly. It is hard to settle on one to beat her though Caught U Sleeping won well at Naas recently and is more interesting than most.