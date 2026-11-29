Irish jumps expert Tony Keenan previews the top-class card at Fairyhouse.

There has been a series of good Sunday cards already in November, but the best has been left to last at Fairyhouse today where there are two Grade 1s along with other Graded races and competitive handicaps. As has been the case for the rest of the month, the going will be decent, though there were few ground-related non-runners yesterday. A sound surface over an intermediate trip looks against Teahupoo in the feature, the BAR 1 Betting Hatton's Grace Hurdle at 14:30, as he bids for a record fourth win in the race on his fifth attempt. His sole defeat in the race came in 2024 on yielding, though that was against Lossiemouth, and my marginal preference here is for her stablemate, Jimmy De Seuil. He ran a fantastic race when runner-up to Bob Olinger at Punchestown after an unideal preparation having been chasing all season, shaping a little better than the result too after conceding first run to the winner. He was an impressive winner on seasonal return at this meeting last year too though his price is only ok. The beginners’ chase that opened yesterday’s card is becoming a de facto Drinmore, both Narciso Has and King Rasko Grey likely to take a high rank in this season’s novice chasers, and the race itself at 14:00 feels more like the leftovers of the summer jumps. With that in mind, perhaps the horse that won the most valuable chase of the summer is most interesting. King Alexander mixed in with some of the better novice handicappers last season like Soldier In Milan, Kiss Will and Meetmebythesea, rarely looking out of place.