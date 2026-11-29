Irish jumps expert Tony Keenan previews the top-class card at Fairyhouse.
Irish racing tips: Sunday November 29
0.5pts e.w. Lieber Nicc in 15:07 Fairyhouse at 15/2 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4)
There has been a series of good Sunday cards already in November, but the best has been left to last at Fairyhouse today where there are two Grade 1s along with other Graded races and competitive handicaps. As has been the case for the rest of the month, the going will be decent, though there were few ground-related non-runners yesterday.
A sound surface over an intermediate trip looks against Teahupoo in the feature, the BAR 1 Betting Hatton's Grace Hurdle at 14:30, as he bids for a record fourth win in the race on his fifth attempt. His sole defeat in the race came in 2024 on yielding, though that was against Lossiemouth, and my marginal preference here is for her stablemate, Jimmy De Seuil.
He ran a fantastic race when runner-up to Bob Olinger at Punchestown after an unideal preparation having been chasing all season, shaping a little better than the result too after conceding first run to the winner. He was an impressive winner on seasonal return at this meeting last year too though his price is only ok.
The beginners’ chase that opened yesterday’s card is becoming a de facto Drinmore, both Narciso Has and King Rasko Grey likely to take a high rank in this season’s novice chasers, and the race itself at 14:00 feels more like the leftovers of the summer jumps.
With that in mind, perhaps the horse that won the most valuable chase of the summer is most interesting. King Alexander mixed in with some of the better novice handicappers last season like Soldier In Milan, Kiss Will and Meetmebythesea, rarely looking out of place.
Decent ground and an intermediate trip have long suited him, and while he was seen to good effect in the Galway Plate, getting a prominent position and jumping well around the inner, it was still a decent effort off 140, and he did things right in the race, something that should help against inexperienced rivals here.
He was not so good next time at Listowel where he was never well-positioned, and the three miles seemed to stretch him but this smaller field down in trip should be more suitable. Being fresh has long been a help to him, and the Kerry National may have come a bit quick, but he has had a longer break since then and may be fresh enough to show his best, for all her could be a due a break now.
Of the others, I suspect Come Walk With Me could be a Graded performer, but he looked well-suited by a strongly run two miles last season and has his stamina to prove while he is also returning from a break.
The BAR 1 Betting Royal Bond Novice Hurdle at 13:30 makes little appeal as a betting race while similar thoughts apply to the BAR 1 Betting Juvenile Hurdle at 12:30. There is a lot of French form in that race, flat and jumps, and this group might be best watched on their first starts in Ireland.
Gordon Elliott runs seven in the BAR 1 Betting Porterstown Handicap Chase (13:00) though most would want to show more than on recent starts. Perhaps Search For Glory can improver on his Troytown ninth where he went well for a long way and may have needed the run, while Folly Master looks well-handicapped but has very little for on better ground.
Iceberg Theory looks about the most likely winner. He is unexposed over fences and looked to find three miles on good-yielding in the Munster National much too sharp last time, outpaced in the back straight before finishing strongly into a third. He looks in need of an extreme trip then though there is a suspicion he is best off a longer break and his price is about right but drifting a little this morning.
The BAR 1 Casino Handicap Hurdle at 15:07 might be the most interesting race for a selection. There are cases to be made for both Arch Empire and Wholelotofbusiness with both shaping well on recent starts though respective win rates of 1/15 and 1/20 temper enthusiasm a little.
The most likely winner might be LIEBER NICC who is not priced that way. He took a little time to figure out handicaps but ran out a dominant winner in a decent race over this at Down Royal last November after a couple of prep runs on the flat, getting a forward ride and always looking in control. The fourth and fifth showed that form in a good light since.
He was off the track until going back for the same race this year, getting a much different ride under the stable’s second jockey, held up out wide. He made a good move from rear and kept on well late into third without getting a hard time, the run looking as if it would set him up for something else.
Hopefully, it is this more valuable race a month later, and he may be subject to a more positive tactics too as a more senior rider takes over. He looks overpriced.
Published at 07:54 GMT on 29/11/26
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