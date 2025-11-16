Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for the Troytown jumps meeting at Navan

Navan made it through an early inspection this morning after their Saturday card had to be rescheduled and the going is sure to be testing today having been waterlogged yesterday.

Testing ground has been a theme in the early part of the winter in Ireland after a dry period through the last national hunt season; looking at some figures during the week, only 7.6% of all Irish jumps races in the 2024/25 season took place with heavy in the going description when a figure of at least 20% can be expected based on previous campaigns.

It looks as if we are heading back to the norm this winter and that should mean an old school Bar One Racing Troytown Handicap Chase at 2:32 where the winner will need to stay and stay again.

I am lukewarm on the race for a selection as the three I was most interested in midweek were not declared though Quai De Bourbon is an obvious starting point. He didn’t really get a go at things last season, unseating at Cheltenham and brought down at Aintree, but has more potential than most. His priced reflects that, however, and there is a nagging suspicion that Willie Mullins is aiming at later in the season with him when there are more valuable prizes on offer.

Answer To Kayf seems quite solid with his good record on soft or worse, his figures under those conditions reading:123141. He got a hefty rise for winning at Naas in January though did at least beat a well-handicapped rival while he was better than the result when last seen at Punchestown, travelling well before not getting home while racing on the unfavoured inner.

Mullins starts off some potentially smart novices in Final Demand and Riskabahia, though the latter will need to be decent to win the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Maiden Hurdle at 12:17 as she faces not only Switch From Diesel, one of the best bumper mares of last season, but also Salsinha who was an impressive winner at Cork in July.

The sole Graded race on the card is the John Lynch Carpets & Flooring Monksfield Novice Hurdle at 1:22 where Eclipse Chaser looks to follow up a recent course success against a few promising opponents, not least The Big Clubman who looks a little overpriced.

He did a decent Timeform timefigure at Wexford despite looking to find the trip too sharp and this longer distance should suit.

The Bar One Racing 'Bet 10 Get 50 Sign Up Offer’ Tara Handicap Hurdle (1:57) is competitive heat where the likes of Kir, Grimaud and Paddy’s Milestone all have claims, but it is hard to settle on one, though the closing Coolmore N.H. Sires Hurricane Lane Irish EBF Mares INH Flat Race (3:42) might be most interesting of all for a bet.

Mullins runs three, and each is a summer type, and it was interesting to Paddy Mullins comment after Easter Bonnet won that ‘she’s only about 15/2 so Navan on heavy ground probably wouldn’t be her cup of tea.’