Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for the Troytown jumps meeting at Navan

Tony Keenan looks ahead to the Troytown meeting at Navan this afternoon and he's got one recommended bet.
Irish racing tips: Sunday November 16
1 point win Brosna Shine in Navan 3:42 (12/1 Bet365, 10/1 General)
Navan made it through an early inspection this morning after their Saturday card had to be rescheduled and the going is sure to be testing today having been waterlogged yesterday.
Testing ground has been a theme in the early part of the winter in Ireland after a dry period through the last national hunt season; looking at some figures during the week, only 7.6% of all Irish jumps races in the 2024/25 season took place with heavy in the going description when a figure of at least 20% can be expected based on previous campaigns.
It looks as if we are heading back to the norm this winter and that should mean an old school Bar One Racing Troytown Handicap Chase at 2:32 where the winner will need to stay and stay again.
I am lukewarm on the race for a selection as the three I was most interested in midweek were not declared though Quai De Bourbon is an obvious starting point. He didn’t really get a go at things last season, unseating at Cheltenham and brought down at Aintree, but has more potential than most. His priced reflects that, however, and there is a nagging suspicion that Willie Mullins is aiming at later in the season with him when there are more valuable prizes on offer.
Answer To Kayf seems quite solid with his good record on soft or worse, his figures under those conditions reading:123141. He got a hefty rise for winning at Naas in January though did at least beat a well-handicapped rival while he was better than the result when last seen at Punchestown, travelling well before not getting home while racing on the unfavoured inner.
Mullins starts off some potentially smart novices in Final Demand and Riskabahia, though the latter will need to be decent to win the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Maiden Hurdle at 12:17 as she faces not only Switch From Diesel, one of the best bumper mares of last season, but also Salsinha who was an impressive winner at Cork in July.
The sole Graded race on the card is the John Lynch Carpets & Flooring Monksfield Novice Hurdle at 1:22 where Eclipse Chaser looks to follow up a recent course success against a few promising opponents, not least The Big Clubman who looks a little overpriced.
He did a decent Timeform timefigure at Wexford despite looking to find the trip too sharp and this longer distance should suit.
The Bar One Racing 'Bet 10 Get 50 Sign Up Offer’ Tara Handicap Hurdle (1:57) is competitive heat where the likes of Kir, Grimaud and Paddy’s Milestone all have claims, but it is hard to settle on one, though the closing Coolmore N.H. Sires Hurricane Lane Irish EBF Mares INH Flat Race (3:42) might be most interesting of all for a bet.
Mullins runs three, and each is a summer type, and it was interesting to Paddy Mullins comment after Easter Bonnet won that ‘she’s only about 15/2 so Navan on heavy ground probably wouldn’t be her cup of tea.’
Oldschool Outlaw, a new recruit for Gordon Elliott, looks more of a stayer and is respected but BROSNA SHINE might be the filly in the field with the best form.
She debuted at the Punchestown Festival against geldings in the valuable Goffs Defender Bumper and a decent run seemed expected as she was solid in the market despite being from a small yard having cost €105,000 at the sales.
She ran a fine third, beaten less than four lengths, and shaped better than the result too having had a wide trip and no cover, travelling well throughout and in front a bit sooner than ideal.
The form is a little untested among the placed horses, but the winner looks a good prospect for Mullins and winners have emerged from the down the field, while the hope is that placed from in a competitive big field might prove at least as good as summer and autumn winning form.
There is a decent chance that after the hurdle races earlier on the card that the inside of the bumper track will be cut up so the jockeys might look to come wide but the experienced Finian Maguire is generally wise to things like this.
Published at 0850 GMT on 16/11/25
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.