Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for the Curragh on Irish 2,000 Guineas day

We are used to Aidan O’Brien dominating the fields in Irish Group 1s like the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas (3:40) but this year it is another racing superpower that holds the aces, Juddmonte making the unusual move of running three.

Field Of Gold should have won the Newmarket equivalent and seems sure to go well again here though this was not the initial plan for him, while Rashabar is a consistent type that looks a little overpriced and won’t mind if the ground eases further.

Comanche Brave looks up to competing at a good level this season, if perhaps not Group 1s, though six furlongs on decent ground might be more his thing, and this is a race I am happy to watch.

The Weatherbys Ireland Greenlands Stakes at 3:05 sees the Irish debut of Storm Boy and it sounds like he will need the run in a big way while race-fit English sprinters won’t make it easy for him.

The QuinnBet Emerald Mile Handicap at 4:15 is an excellent race of its type with several proven course and distance winners at the top of the handicap, some of which may be too high in the weights at this point.

Jessica Harrington has a couple of four-year-old fillies in Presence and Serialise that look suited by straight tracks though the stable’s overall form in 2025 remains a concern and perhaps the two Emmet Mullins runners are most interesting.

Lord Church ran two good races here in the middle of last summer before having a break then meeting a well-treated rival in Cloud Seeker at Naas on his final start for Michael Halford and Tracey Collins. He then caught the eye on stable debut for Mullins last month, finishing well to take third at Limerick despite racing on the unfavoured inner and not getting a hard time.

He seems likely to go well, though has shortened up since prices came out, and perhaps his stable DERRY LAD is the play at current odds, his profile similar having joined Mullins over the winter and caught the eye on his first run for the yard.