Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for the Curragh on Irish 2,000 Guineas day

Irish racing expert Tony Keenan provides a selection on the high-quality card at the Curragh on Saturday afternoon.
Irish racing tips: Saturday May 24
0.5pts e.w Derry Lad in 4.15 Curragh at 12/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5)
We are used to Aidan O’Brien dominating the fields in Irish Group 1s like the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas (3:40) but this year it is another racing superpower that holds the aces, Juddmonte making the unusual move of running three.
Field Of Gold should have won the Newmarket equivalent and seems sure to go well again here though this was not the initial plan for him, while Rashabar is a consistent type that looks a little overpriced and won’t mind if the ground eases further.
Comanche Brave looks up to competing at a good level this season, if perhaps not Group 1s, though six furlongs on decent ground might be more his thing, and this is a race I am happy to watch.
The Weatherbys Ireland Greenlands Stakes at 3:05 sees the Irish debut of Storm Boy and it sounds like he will need the run in a big way while race-fit English sprinters won’t make it easy for him.
The QuinnBet Emerald Mile Handicap at 4:15 is an excellent race of its type with several proven course and distance winners at the top of the handicap, some of which may be too high in the weights at this point.
Jessica Harrington has a couple of four-year-old fillies in Presence and Serialise that look suited by straight tracks though the stable’s overall form in 2025 remains a concern and perhaps the two Emmet Mullins runners are most interesting.
Lord Church ran two good races here in the middle of last summer before having a break then meeting a well-treated rival in Cloud Seeker at Naas on his final start for Michael Halford and Tracey Collins. He then caught the eye on stable debut for Mullins last month, finishing well to take third at Limerick despite racing on the unfavoured inner and not getting a hard time.
He seems likely to go well, though has shortened up since prices came out, and perhaps his stable DERRY LAD is the play at current odds, his profile similar having joined Mullins over the winter and caught the eye on his first run for the yard.
Most of his form is over further but Mullins often does well when trying unusual things and his initial run for the trainer came over this trip at Leopardstown in March, keeping on well from rear under tender handling, while he also ran well over a mile last season at Naas.
There is little doubt that Derry Lad is well-treated off 81 if he is back to form. He was a very unlucky loser when a close third off 82 in a valuable 10f handicap on Oaks day last May, denied a clear run repeatedly, and the form of that race worked out since; the winner is 9lbs higher, the second 5lbs higher and the fourth 7lbs higher.
He struggled to reach to that level on four subsequent starts later that year but he seemed back to form on his first start for Mullins and while he will need a test at this trip, there is a good chance of that looking at the field; quite a few of these go forward, while the forecast rain will help bring stamina into play.
A tongue-tie goes on here and while Mullins is 0/20 with 7 places using that piece of equipment for the first time on the flat, he is 9/58 doing the same over jumps with 20 places for a level-stakes profit of 29.91 points.
The remaining handicaps on the card look difficult. Mashhoor is an interesting runner in the Tulfarris Hotel And Golf Resort Handicap at 2:3o as he has lots of good back form at the track and showed a bit in a similar race at the most recent Irish Champions Festival before running a series of races on ground slower than ideal.
He has been well found in the overnight markets, however, while the likeable Cloud Seeker, who seems to do nothing in front, is another with a chance.
Preview posted at 0915 BST on 24/05/25
